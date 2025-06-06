GPRTU Threatens Nationwide Strike Over New GH¢1 Increase In Fuel Levy

Commercial transport operators have threatened a nationwide strike starting Tuesday, June 10, 2025, because of the GH¢1 increase in a tax on petroleum products.

Addressing a tense press conference in Accra on, June 5, Abass Ibrahim Imoro, the Industrial Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), condemned the levy as a unilateral decision taken without adequate consultation.

He also warned that it would impose untoward hardship on the transport sector.

"This GH¢1 increment per litre, which translates to a direct 6.7% surge in our primary operational cost comes on the heels of already escalating expenses.”

Imoro said the increased could force us to implement a 10-15% fare hike.

The GPRTU and allied transport associations are thus demanding an immediate reversal of the policy and a comprehensive engagement with the government and relevant stakeholders.

"We are therefore calling on the government to reverse the levy immediately and engage us and stakeholders on the way forward.”

" We urge the government to consider the impact of the levy on the transport sector and the catastrophic consequences of our action on the economy, and engage us in meaningful deliberations to help address challenges in the energy sector."

Source: YEN.com.gh