GPRTU Threatens Nationwide Strike Over New GH¢1 Increase In Fuel Levy
Commercial transport operators have threatened a nationwide strike starting Tuesday, June 10, 2025, because of the GH¢1 increase in a tax on petroleum products.
Addressing a tense press conference in Accra on, June 5, Abass Ibrahim Imoro, the Industrial Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), condemned the levy as a unilateral decision taken without adequate consultation.
He also warned that it would impose untoward hardship on the transport sector.
"This GH¢1 increment per litre, which translates to a direct 6.7% surge in our primary operational cost comes on the heels of already escalating expenses.”
Imoro said the increased could force us to implement a 10-15% fare hike.
The GPRTU and allied transport associations are thus demanding an immediate reversal of the policy and a comprehensive engagement with the government and relevant stakeholders.
"We are therefore calling on the government to reverse the levy immediately and engage us and stakeholders on the way forward.”
" We urge the government to consider the impact of the levy on the transport sector and the catastrophic consequences of our action on the economy, and engage us in meaningful deliberations to help address challenges in the energy sector."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.