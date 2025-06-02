Ken Ofori-Atta will not appear before the Office of the Special Prosecutor on 2 June 2025 due to ill health

His legal team has submitted medical reports and informed both the OSP and the Human Rights Court of his condition

The OSP is investigating the former finance minister in four major cases, including the National Cathedral and GRA contracts

Ken Ofori-Atta, the former finance minister, will not honour his scheduled appearance before the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Monday, 2 June 2025.

According to sources close to him, the former finance minister’s inability to appear is due to a sudden decline in his health.

His legal team is said to have formally notified both the OSP and the Human Rights Court of his worsening health complications and submitted medical reports that detail his condition and outline upcoming surgical procedures.

Ken Ofori-Atta’s Legal Battle With OSP

At a press conference held on 12 February 2025, the OSP declared Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive from justice, stating that he had left the country on 2 January 2025.

According to the OSP, it wrote to him on 24 January 2025, informing him that he was considered a suspect in four cases under investigation.

However, on 31 January 2025, Ken Ofori-Atta, through his lawyers, responded that he was out of the jurisdiction indefinitely on medical grounds and requested a rescheduling of his appearance.

The OSP then wrote back to his lawyers, stating that Ken Ofori-Atta’s personal attendance was required.

It declined his request to remain outside the jurisdiction on medical grounds and asked him to indicate, by close of business on Monday, 10 February 2025, a reasonable date for his return to Ghana.

Consequently, the OSP warned that if Ken Ofori-Atta fails to show up, it would take all necessary legal action secure his return to Ghana.

OSP investigations into Ken Ofori-Atta

The OSP is investigating Ken Ofori-Atta in the following four cases:

Contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority for enhancing revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, upstream petroleum production, and the minerals and metals resources value chain.

Termination of a contract for the Distribution, Loss Reduction and Associated Network Improvement Project between the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC).

Procurement activities and payments related to the National Cathedral project.

A contract awarded by the Ministry of Health (initially commenced by the Ministry for Special Development Initiatives) to Service Ghana Auto Group Limited for the purchase, servicing, and maintenance of 307 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 305 CDI ambulances for the National Ambulance Service.

Payments made out of and the use of the Tax Refund Account of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

OSP's next action against Ofori-Atta

According to the OSP, if Mr Ken Ofori-Atta failed to show up on Monday, June 2, 2025, his name will be added back to the list of wanted persons.

Additionally, the OSP has threatened, he will once again be declared a fugitive from justice and initiate the process to request an INTERPOL Red Notice.

Ken Ofori-Atta drags OSP to court

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta sued the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, for declaring him wanted.

In a writ of summons sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Minister argued that the OSP abused his powers by doing so.

Mr Ofori-Atta’s lawsuit has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some criticising him and others in favour of the suit.

