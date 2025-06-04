President John Mahama said the Attorney-General is currently building 33 cases of corruption against former government officials



The ORAL preparatory committee claimed it had identified $21.19 billion in potential recoveries

These cases stem from investigations conducted by the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team into complaints against the Akufo-Addo administration.

Speaking during a meeting with the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption at the Jubilee House on June 3, GBC reported that Mahama said court proceedings on the 33 cases would soon begin.

The president also said We have created special investigative teams to investigate each of them.

“Some of them have found a lot of evidence of the procurement of properties with illicit wealth. With many of them, they are just at the point of beginning prosecution. Some have also started the prosecution, and others are being lined up."

The ORAL preparatory committee claimed it had identified $21.19 billion in potential recoveries from looted state assets and undervalued land sales.

At the handover of the committee’s report on February 2 in Accra, the committee held the view that some cases could boost Ghana’s financial standing.

These cases include major corruption scandals involving the National Cathedral project, Power Distribution Services (PDS), and the Saltpond decommissioning project, among others.

ORAL’s findings, for example, indicate that prime state lands were sold at shockingly low prices, leading to an estimated revenue loss of $702.8 million.

About the ORAL team

The ORAL committee, established on December 18, 2024, was tasked with identifying and retrieving looted state assets.

The five-member preparatory team was chaired by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

It also included former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, retired Police Commissioner Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, and former journalist Raymond Archer.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa leads the ORAL preparatory committee, which was instituted by John Mahama. Source: Samuel Okudzeto Ablawka

The team was previously tasked to conduct fact-finding in corruption and corruption-related cases and report its findings to anti-graft agencies.

Mahama had to assure that ORAL was not a witch-hunt against Akufo-Addo appointees after some protests.

The Minority in Parliament urged Akufo-Addo appointees to boycott the ORAL preparatory committee, arguing that the committee was not constitutional.

How Ghanaians could contact ORAL

People could report to ORAL through the toll-free number 0800 900 111 or via www.oralgh.org, while suspected corruption could be reported via email at public@oralgh.org.

At the time, Mahama's transition team assured that the confidentiality of informants who made reports would be protected.

The transition team assured that these platforms prioritise security and confidentiality to protect informants from any risk of reprisal.

Ghana drops again on Corruption Perception Index

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana dropped on the Global Corruption Perception Index from a score of 43 previously to 42 in the 2024 rankings.

Ghana ranked 80th out of 180 countries and territories assessed in the latest report released by Transparency International (TI).

The Ghana Integrity Initiative noted that this is a decline from Ghana’s 43 that it scored in 2023.

It added that this signalled a setback in the country’s anti-corruption efforts as the score is lower than the global average of 43.

