The Minister for Health, Kwabena Minta Akandoh, has appealed to retired nurses and midwives to volunteer during the ongoing strike

The indefinite strike by the Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwives' Association (GRNMA) has grounded operations in many health facilities

Mr. Akandoh commended nurses who remained on duty and urged others to return to work while efforts to resolve the strike continue

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Minta Akandoh, has appealed to retired nurses and midwives to volunteer their services amid the ongoing strike action declared by some health professionals.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, to update the nation on the measures taken to mitigate and resolve the strike action, Mr. Akandoh stated that the appeal to the retired nurses was a stop-gap measure to mitigate the effect of the strike on the underprivileged healthcare seekers.

"Given the urgency of the situation and the suffering of patients, the government appeals to public-spirited retired nurses and midwives to volunteer their services for a brief period pending the resolution of the impasse," he said.

The Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwives' Association (GRNMA) has declared an indefinite strike over the implementation of their conditions of service.

This has halted operations at many health facilities across the country, with patients asked to return home.

However, some nurses and midwives have remained on duty, offering their services to patients who have come to their facilities to seek healthcare.

Health Minister commends nurses at post

The Minister for Health has commended those nurses and urged their colleagues to return to work in the interest of the state, as he works with the leadership of the GRNMA to resolve the issue with their conditions of service.

"We further express our deep appreciation to practising nurses who have opted to remain at post to help suffering patients and urge others to show similar fellow feeling and assist our compatriots even as efforts are made to address their concerns," he said.

Reactions to Akandoh's appeal to retired nurseser fors Health held an emergency meeting with the leadership of the striking nurses and midwives to end the impasse and negotiate improved working conditions.

During the meeting, the government reportedly requested to postpone the implementation of the nurses' conditions of service to 2026.

However, the GRNMA rejected the proposal and resolved to withdraw their services until the government changes its stance.

Reaction to Akandoh's appeal to retired nurses

Ghanaians on social media have shared their views on Mr. Akandoh's appeal to the retired nurses to volunteer their services.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Quaquperry said:

"Make sure the retired nurses who will volunteer are followed by the unemployed nurses in the house. Call them to learn the Job ASAP and terminate those on strike period."

@cobbyziggy also said:

"Lol, they don't know they are also part of GRNMA."

@Ever_YPT commented:

"You mean there is no other way out to resolve this matter for now, than to call on retired nurses and midwives who have knee and waist problems to get back to the Wards?"

Adabraka Polyclinic deserted over nurses strike

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Adabraka Polyclinic in Accra had been deserted as patients turned to private hospitals amid the nationwide nurses and midwives strike.

A pregnant woman from Teshie in severe pain was left stranded at the clinic for nearly 20 minutes before finally receiving attention from a doctor.

The GRNMA strike disrupted healthcare across Ghana as government and union leaders failed to reach a resolution.

