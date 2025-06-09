Phase II of the Blekusu Sea Defence Project officially begins in Ghana’s Volta Region, sparking celebration in hard-hit coastal towns like Agavedzi.

Amandi Holdings has mobilised construction gear at Azizadzi, with shelters and aid provided to support displaced residents during the project.

Permanent resettlement plans and humanitarian support signal a long-term solution to the region’s tidal wave crises.

After years of erosion-ravaged shores and broken promises, Agavedzi in the Volta Region is finally seeing the dawn of change.

Phase II of the long-awaited Blekusu Sea Defence Project is officially underway, bringing hope to coastal residents who have lived under constant threat from tidal waves.

Work begins on Agavedzi sea defense project as Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, works to end tidal waves. Photo credit: Hon. James Gunu/Facebook & UGC.

The project, awarded to Amandi Holdings, has entered its mobilisation phase, with heavy equipment and logistics operations already underway at Azizadzi.

Full-scale construction is expected within days, offering not just protection but a promise of renewal.

Protecting people as the sea wall rises

To ensure the safety of residents during the construction period, the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), with assistance from Exim Bank, has deployed temporary shelters for individuals in low-lying areas.

This move allows for the seamless relocation of affected families, helping to keep the project on track while safeguarding lives.

Plans are also in motion for permanent housing to resettle those displaced by earlier tidal wave incidents.

These homes aim to restore dignity and provide long-term security for communities uprooted by the sea’s encroachment.

Medical care and food supplies will remain accessible to impacted residents throughout the construction phase as part of the broader humanitarian response.

Regional leaders thank Mahama

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, expressed appreciation for the political support behind the project:

"On behalf of the good people of the Volta Region, I express my profound gratitude to H.E. John Dramani Mahama for his unwavering commitment to the coastal protection project and for continuously standing with the people of the Volta Region," he said.

With construction now in progress, many view this as a turning point in the battle against environmental displacement and economic erosion in the region.

Read the Facebook post below:

Voices of relief and rebirth

Across Agavedzi, the mood has shifted from despair to cautious optimism. Residents, some of whom have endured years of uncertainty and loss, are finally able to breathe a sigh of relief.

"We’ve been living in fear every time the tide rises. To see work starting means our cries have finally been heard." Ama K., resident of Agavedzi, said.

"It's not just about the sea wall. The food, medical care, and shelters show that the government cares this time," Kofi D., fisherman, also said.

"Many of us lost our homes last year. Knowing there’s a permanent resettlement plan brings peace to my heart." Esi M., displaced mother of three, stated.

"This is a prayer answered. We thank everyone involved for not giving up on us," Mensah T. retired teacher stated.

"We want the work to go on quickly and not stop midway. We’ve suffered enough," Akosua B., trader also said.

The community's overwhelming sentiment is one of hope and gratitude as residents look forward to a safer, more stable future on the coast.

The start of the sea defence project represents more than infrastructure: it signals resilience, rebirth, and the possibility of economic restoration for Ghana’s eastern shores.

With government backing, donor support, and local cooperation, the tide may finally be turning for the people of Agavedzi.

The Volta Region's beachfront economy is collapsing as tidal waves devastate tourism infrastructure. Photo credit: UGC.

