Ghana has successfully evacuated the first batch of Ghanaians from Iran to Turkey amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed that plans are in place to evacuate Ghanaians from Israel next

Ablakwa also emphasised Ghana's commitment to non-alignment and called for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran

The Government of Ghana has successfully evacuated the first batch of Ghanaians from Iran to Turkey amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

The evacuation effort is part of the President Mahama-led government's emergency strategy to ensure the safety of Ghanaians living in the region. According to the Minister, plans are well advanced to evacuate Ghanaians living and working in Israel.

Ghana evacuates citizens from Iran amid escalating conflict with Israel. Iranian Ambassador to Ghana, Ali Ghomshi, meets Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Samuel Ablakwa. Photo credit: UGC.

"So far, the first batch of Ghanaians in Iran has been evacuated to Turkey successfully. Our fellow nationals living in Israel will be evacuated shortly," the Minister said.

The successful evacuation of citizens from Iran and Israel, the Minister stated, is a testament to the government's efforts to prioritise the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Ablakwa holds meetings with Israeli and Iranian ambassadors

In a Facebook post, the Foreign Affairs Minister indicated that he held separate meetings with the ambassadors of Israel and Iran to convey the government's evacuation strategy and facilitate border access approvals.

The meetings, he said, enriched the government's understanding of the ongoing conflict and underscored the need for a peaceful resolution.

The Minister further emphasised Ghana's sovereign right to make independent decisions based on its national interests and his recent public pronouncements questioning Ghana's voting pattern at international organisations.

The Minister further emphasised Ghana's sovereign right to make independent decisions based on its national interest and foreign policy principles of non-alignment.

"I urged him to respect our sovereign right to make independent decisions based on our longstanding globally acclaimed foreign policy principles anchored on Ghana’s national interest as espoused by the 1992 Constitution, pacifist approach to peace building, non-alignment, respect for the UN Charter, adherence to the rule-based international order, belief in multilateralism and strict compliance with international law," he said.

"These cherished principles will continue to guide Ghana’s foreign policy imperatives within all international organisations, particularly at this defining moment when Ghana is serving on the UN Human Rights Council and chairing the governing board of the International Atomic Energy Agency," he added.

Ghana urges Israel and Iran to cease fire

Mr Ablakwa said he repeated Ghana's demand for Israel and Iran to cease fire and opt for a peaceful diplomatic resolution of their concerns.

Ghana's commitment to pacifism, non-alignment, and respect for international law will continue to guide its foreign policy imperatives, he reiterated.

"Finally, I repeated Ghana’s demand for both countries to cease fire and opt for a peaceful diplomatic resolution of their concerns," the Minister urged.

