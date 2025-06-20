A video of a Ghanaian man in Israel speaking about the ongoing war has gone viral on social media

The interview was momentarily paused after he was notified of an aerial attack and ran for cover

Social media users have shared their views on the threat posed by strikes traded by Israel and Iran

The self-proclaimed vice-president of the Ghanaian community in Israel has given an update on the condition of his fellow compatriots in the wake of the ongoing war between the country and Iran.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Evangelist Isaac Kobbie, in an interview, stated that no Ghanaian was reported killed or injured in Israel ever since aerial strikes between the two countries began.

A Ghanaian man opens up on the ongoing war between Israel and Iran and how people have been affected. Photo credit: @Kofi TV/YouTube

Before the interview, he received a message from authorities about an incoming missile launched by Iran, and had to rush to a bunker for his safety.

He later exited the bunker after the missiles were intercepted and proceeded to disclose that the safety mechanisms put in place by the Israeli government were top-notch.

He concluded by allaying the fears of Ghanaians, saying that he and other compatriots were safe.

“What I would like to tell Ghanaians is that we are safe. Business is ongoing, nothing bad has happened to us, and we believe nothing bad will happen to us.”

50 Ghanaians in Iran refuse to leave

In the wake of the ongoing war between Iran and Israel, 50 Ghanaians in Iran have reportedly rejected government's offer of evacuation.

Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams shared a worrying update on Angel FM’s morning show on Tuesday, June 17.

This new twist comes after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced in a post on Monday, June 16, that plans were underway to evacuate Ghanaians in Iran.

The video with the Ghanaian man in Israel is below:

Reactions to Ghanaian's comments on Israel-Iran war

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the concerns about the ongoing war between Israel and Iran

@PatriciaOduro-xp5py stated:

"What is this kraaa nie, ahhh, my brother Kofi, whenever I see you I feel so happy, God is able, may God protect our Ghanaian over there for us."

@ComfortAndoh-qy8gk opined:

"May Almighty GOD bless you paaa EVANGELIST for the power of our LORD JESUS CHRIST protect you."

@SOLOWISENOBLE stated:

"Brother Kofi happy to see you God bless you and peace unto everyone brother in Israel thank you God bless us in Jesus almighty Name Amen. from Liberia."

@tecon2 indicated:

"We thank God that you guys are doing well and safe. Our Prayer is this war will come to an end."

Oil prices surge amid Israel-Iran conflict

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that oil prices were expected to surge in the wake of the Israel-Iran war.

Banking giant JPMorgan Chase, in a report, expressed concern that prices could reach $130 per barrel.

Iran is one of the largest oil producers in the world, holding a major amount of the crude oil reserves.

