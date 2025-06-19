The former Head of IT at Ghana’s Embassy in the US, accused of fraud, is alleged to have been making $4.8 million annually

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa gave updates on the case to Parliament

The former Head of IT at the embassy, Fred Kwarteng, used an authorised link to divert visa applicants for personal gain

The former Head of IT at Ghana’s Embassy in Washington, accused of fraud, Fred Kwarteng, is alleged to have made $4.8 million annually from his actions.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa gave updates on the case to Parliament on June 18.

He told parliament that the closure of the Washington Mission on May 26 because of the discovery was justified.

Fred Kwarteng is accused of creating an unauthorised link on the embassy’s website, which diverted visa and passport applicants to his company, Ghana Travel Consultants, where he charged extra for multiple services on the blind side of the embassy.

“By the analysis made by the fact-finding team, which is a team made up of distinguished senior diplomats, management of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Mr. Fred Kwarteng was making $4.8 million annually from his unlawful enterprise.

“It is important to note that there was no share of this amount to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Given the amount of funds that were derived from the authorised operations, it has become imperative to invite EOCO and the Attorney General to investigate, trace the proceeds, and prosecute Fred Kwarteng and his collaborators as instructed by the President.”

Ablakwa also noted that the government is collaborating with US authorities to freeze the bank accounts of Kwarteng.

He assured that any accomplices will be held fully accountable under the law.

The government temporarily shut down the embassy on May 26 after revelations of systemic abuse of office and fraudulent activity.

