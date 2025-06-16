Ghana has announced the urgent evacuation of its citizens from Iran amid rising tensions with Israel

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed the embassy in Tehran has been shut down for safety

The government is monitoring the Israel-Iran conflict closely and has scaled down operations in Tel Aviv

The Government of Ghana, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has announced the immediate evacuation of Ghanaians living in Iran due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

This was announced on social media by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

According to the minister, the decision was made with the primary concern of protecting Ghanaian lives.

He said the Ghanaian embassy in Tehran has been closed with immediate effect to guarantee the safety of embassy staff.

Mr Ablakwa disclosed that the evacuation effort, which is underway through land borders, covers all Ghanaian diplomats, students, professionals and other compatriots.

He added that the government is also closely monitoring developments in Israel and has instructed Ghana’s embassy in Tel Aviv to reduce operations to the bare minimum.

The Foreign Affairs Minister stated that all Ghanaians in Israel have also been advised to maintain close communication with the consular department.

He further assured that no effort would be spared in protecting Ghanaian lives and keeping all of them out of harm’s way.

"Meanwhile, we are equally keenly following developments in Israel and will advise shortly. In the interim, we have instructed that embassy operations in Tel Aviv be reduced to the barest minimum, and all Ghanaians in Israel must maintain close communication with our consular department. Government assures that no effort would be spared in protecting Ghanaian lives and keeping all Ghanaians out of harm's way," portions of the minister’s statement read.

He added that the Government of Ghana has reiterated its demand for both parties to pursue diplomatic options and end hostilities.

Ghana's action on Israel-Iran conflict sparks reaction

The action taken by the government, through its Foreign Affairs Ministry, has sparked reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Mathew Atanga said:

"The Ghana we want, Mahama is the President. In the other regime, Ghanaians students in Ukraine were left to wailing for long while."

@Isaac Mbugri said:

"A responsive leadership! Thank you, sir."

@Abdul Jalil Bandau commented:

"Long live Mr president, God bless you and protect you . The president who always have his people in his heart. No amount of lie and propaganda against you can stop the people of Ghana from backing you . God bless you president Mahama."

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Ablakwa, hails a visa-free agreement between Ghana and Morocco after meeting officials in the North African country. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

