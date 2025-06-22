Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin-Central Constituency, shared a major strategy he would implement ahead of the NPP's flagbearer elections

Kennedy Agyapong said, unlike what many expect from him when they provoke him, he would do the opposite

Kennedy Agyapong, the 2028 flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has shared one major strategy he would implement during the campaign for the primaries.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin-Central Constituency said he has noticed that his opponents do not have a message, hence his new strategy.

In a video on X, Kennedy Agyapong said that he will not get angry or respond to provocations from his opponents.

Kennedy Agyapong explained that most of his opponents say or do things to get him angry and later claim that he is easily angered. However, he said he would prove them wrong this time.

“Anyone who says they are coming to speak to annoy Kennedy Agyapong will not succeed. This is because we have seen the solution to their problem. They have no message. They only want evidence for their claim that Kennedy Agyapong is easily angered. Even if someone tries to get me angry, I will not mind the person.”

Kennedy Agyapong said this when he addressed guests at his 65th birthday celebration in Shiashie, Accra.

Kennedy Agyapong said he is the best person to lead Ghana, considering his track record as a private businessperson. He also used the opportunity to declare his intention to contest in the NPP flagbearer race.

“We need someone with ideas. If I am able to create employment for Ghanaians as a private person, then you can imagine what I will do when I become President of the country. These are the messages and examples people don’t want to hear. But that is the truth. I am officially declaring on my birthday that I will contest for the NPP’s flagbearership ahead of the 2028 election.”

Kennedy said he will win the NPP flagbearer contest no matter when it is held.

“I am certain that no matter what happens in the NPP flagbearer election, I will win. So nobody should be worried. Let us determine to work hard so that Kennedy Agyapong will lead the party. After winning the flagbearer race, I will make sure I win the general election.”

Ghanaians react to Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign strategy

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1on X. Read them below:

@Chelsea4everA said:

"Abrɔnye right now 😀😀."

@BhigIbrah wrote:

"This mannn."

@Reechigh1 said:

"I am not part of NPP, but Ken is not better than Baweezy."

@Inkredible_B wrote:

"I can't believe we are at this crossroad within the NPP. I mean, we're now confronted with a challenge to choose between two evils, what really happened to the NPP of yesterday? where they had noble men who inspired the nation, we're left with two scavengers ready to take their pound."

