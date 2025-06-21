A Ghanaian woman said she would want President John Mahama to enjoy a third term as Ghana's leader, considering his achievements in his second tenure

The market woman gave reasons and explained how Ghanaians could go about retaining President Mahama, even though it is unconstitutional

Social media users who watched the video shared varied thoughts in the comment section of the post

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian woman said she wants President John Dramani Mahama to govern the country for a third term, even though the constitution does not allow for it.

The elderly woman who sells in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, said she hopes the majority of Ghanaians will allow President Mahama to govern for a third term.

Ghanaian woman says President Mahama should be given a third term to lead the country. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt & @JDMahama

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the elderly trader assessed President John Mahama’s second term so far and said she was impressed, hence her reason for a third term.

The woman suggested that a presidential election should not be held in 2028 as planned, but rather, Ghanaian electorates should agree that President John Mahama governs for another four years.

“When he is done serving for his four-year tenure, we should allow him to continue governing the country. We, as Ghanaian electorates, should not vote for a new President so he can govern for eight years. President Mahama, in his second term, is governing the country right.”

“Even some of the NPP members who mocked him are doing well since he took over power. Also, the prices of certain goods have been reduced,” she added.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Mahama’s third term proposal

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Nanaezze said:

“Who Paa no dey like good thing unless na witch and wizard.”

@kwadwovirtue wrote:

“God bless you mommy, long life 👍👍🙏.”

@ThisIsNot_Luck said:

“This is exactly the kind of thinking that kills democracy. Nobody, I mean nobody, deserves power without elections. Ghana isn’t a playground.”

@DavidBoatengMe2 wrote:

“Our lights are still off, and if he can’t work on that, we can’t accept him again. Our light has been off since 8 am today till now. It's making my day at work very boring.”

@GideonAfrican said:

“You allow people to talk ignorantly and post them instead of educating them per what the constitution says.”

@BDunklau23614 wrote:

“Next thing you know, she'll be suggesting a national nap time too! 😂.”

@Shantan68451909 said:

“Next thing you know, they'll want a royal decree for free jollof too! 😂.”

@BabydogeTL1 wrote:

“Imagine this woman were to say something vice versa, she would have been heavily insulted as an Ashanti woman, mean while people wouldn’t bother to know who she is and where the interview was granted, but all of a sudden majority likes her. Omooo, the hate be too much.”

@Amable011 said:

“Very true ✌️✌️✌️.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh