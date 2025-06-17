Abronye DC has accused Kennedy Agyapong of orchestrating continuous social media attacks on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

In a video, Abronye claimed that Ken Agyapong pays bloggers to carry out such attacks and then condemns them to appear virtuous

Abronye’s allegations come in the wake of Agyapong’s call for unity within the party during his 65th birthday celebration

There is rising tension within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the party's Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, hit hard at Kennedy Agyapong.

Abronye levelled fresh accusations against former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, alleging a media scheme targeting Dr Mahamudu Bawumia."

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are the leading contenders for the NPP's presidential primary. Photo source: @mbawumia, @honkenagyapong

In a recent episode of his television programme aired on Ohia TV, Abronye DC claimed that Ken Agyapong was behind a calculated campaign aimed at undermining Dr. Bawumia's political standing.

Ken Agyapong and Bawumia to contest flagbearership

Ken Agyapong is gearing up to contest Dr Bawumia in the NPP's next presidential primaries. Similar to the party's primaries in 2023, Ken Agyapong has emerged as the main contender of Bawumia.

Even before the NPP opens nominations for the presidential candidate elections, there has been an intensive banter between the two camps on social media. Not even the presence of Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong as a third aspirant has managed to douse the flames.

Abronye accuses Ken Agyapong of Bawumia attacks

Reacting to the emerging trend, Abronye, a staunch supporter of Bawumia, alleged that Ken Agyapong had funded multiple online platforms specifically designed to attack and discredit the former Vice President.

"Kennedy Agyapong pays these people to insult and denigrate Dr Bawumia," Abronye stated.

NPP Bono Regional Chairman Abronye claims Ken Agyapong is behind social media attacks on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Photo source: @mbawumia, @honkenagyapong

The NPP Bono Regional chairman further painted a picture of a political strategy where Agyapong allegedly finances negative coverage of his political rival while simultaneously positioning himself as a defender against such attacks.

""The strategy is simple: He pays these online portals to damage Dr. Bawumia's reputation so that Ghanaians will turn against the former Vice President. At the same time, he comes out publicly to fight back at these same blogs, making himself appear like the good person defending against unfair attacks," he added.

Watch Abronye's video below:

Ken Agyapong receives birthday wish from Bawumia

The claims by Abronye come after Ken Agyapong called for unity in the NPP and urged supporters of both aspirants to ceasefire in the social media attacks.

Speaking on the sidelines of his 65th birthday celebration on Monday, June 16, 2025, Agyapong indicated that he had received a birthday wish from Dr Bawumia and was going to reply to it later in the day.

For him, the gesture from the former vice president was commendable and thus urged his supporters not to resort to personal attacks in their quest to campaign for him.

Watch Ken Agyapong's video below:

The camp of Kennedy Agyapong, who is known for his outspoken nature, has not yet responded to Abronye's allegations.

