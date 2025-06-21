The New Patriotic Party announced that it will elect the party's flagbearer before conducting other elections for executives

However, a flagbearer hopeful of the party, Kennedy Agyapong, said the current bottom-up approach must not be changed

He promised to support the party financially to conduct the bottom-up election in a video which has gone viral on social media

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong pledged to support the political group with $7 million if they would organise elections using the bottom-up approach.

Kennedy Agyapong was speaking at the NPP Constituency Chairmen Caucus conference on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

In a Facebook video, the former Assin Central MP emphasised that the party’s current bottom-to-top structure for its internal elections should not be changed. He explained that the election process, which starts from polling stations through to the national level, remains the best.

He added that the NPP must not rush to elect a flagbearer for the 2028 elections when the party has not addressed the issues that caused their recent electoral defeat.

“There is nothing wrong with the system that we have from the bottom, polling station, electoral area, constituency, regional, national and presidential. It’s because we created monsters in the party and allowed them to make decisions anyhow. That affected us.”

“We’ve not answered what caused our loss. Then why do you jump to go and conduct elections to elect a presidential candidate?” he added.

“I’ll be brutally frank: if you don’t solve those problems, you can bring Jesus Christ as your presidential candidate… we’re still not going to make it.”

On the concerns of funding the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong promised to raise the needed money if the right thing is done.

“As for money, if you do the right thing, I promise you, I can raise your money. One phone call—I will give you $7 million for organising from bottom to top and getting the right people. The party’s interest is paramount. Let’s do the right thing for the sake of the party.”

Ghanaians react to Kennedy Agyapong’s comment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media. Read them below:

@Mr_Appiah1 said:

“Before you believe any lies or propaganda from elsewhere, remember that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong holds the view that there is nothing wrong with the current bottom-to-top structure-Ken Ohene Agyapong.”

@i_am_gs wrote:

“On January 31, 2026, @realKenAgyapong will be elected flagbearer of the NPP🔥🔥🔥#EndOfStory #GetKENnected.”

@AwareKwesi said:

“Pure facts!!! These and many more are the probing questions Honourable Kennedy Akumpreko Agyapong is asking? This is logic!!!”

@boadi611 wrote:

“Ghana needs a great personality like Kennedy Agyapong. A vote for Kennedy means a lot for Ghana’s transformational pathway❤️.”

@_Fiifi_Sage said:

“I am very surprised to see this coming from Mr. Kennedy Agyapong. Sir, were you not the same person who mounted campaign platforms and told us that the NPP had already lost the 2024 election as far back as 2022? You even went to the extreme of threatening the party, saying you would ensure its defeat if you were not elected in the presidential primaries. I mean, what was the basis for those comments then, if you claim you do not know what caused our defeat in the 2024 election? I am therefore struggling to reconcile your current comments with your earlier statements, and all I can think of is hypocrisy at its peak!”

Source: YEN.com.gh