Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has confirmed that some Ghanaians are facing extradition to the US due to their alleged role in a $100 million fraud scheme

The confirmation followed reports that Ghanaian businessman Kofi Boat had been arrested by Ghana police and the FBI for his alleged involvement in a fraud scheme

The Minister, however, did not narrow down to specifics on the exact date the said persons would be extradited

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has confirmed that some Ghanaians are set to be extradited to the United States, days after the reported arrest of businessman Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat.

The Minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, said at a press conference held on Thursday, June 26, 2025, that the government is partnering with the FBI for suspects in a $100 million fraud case to be extradited.

The minister's remarks came at a time when Kofi Boat had reportedly challenged his extradition to the US on procedural grounds. This led to people making assumptions that the series of events were related.

Boat had denied any involvement in the $100 million fraud scheme and claimed he only had legitimate business deals in the US.

FBI arrests alleged fraudsters in Ghana

On Friday, June 13, 2025, a team of Ghana Police officers, in collaboration with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Interpol, arrested three alleged members of a cybercrime syndicate in Accra.

The suspects were identified as Kofi Boat, the alleged ringleader; Inusah Ahmed, also known as Pascal, the owner of PAC Academy; and Derrick Van Yeboah.

The fourth person, Patrick Kwame Asare, accused of being an accomplice, remains on the run.

According to reports, the US Department of State requested the extradition of the four suspects from the government of Ghana via the American Embassy in Accra.

Extradition papers signed by the Minister of Interior, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, surfaced online following the arrest of the three.

Despite confirming Ghana’s cooperation, Foreign Minister Okudzeto Ablakwa did not elaborate on when the suspects are expected to be officially extradited.

Ghanaian blogger Aba the Great, claimed Kofi Boat is expected to appear before a US court within the next ten days.

Ghanaians react to Ablakwa's extradition update

Social media users expressed displeasure at the news that Ghana had agreed to extradite its citizens to the United States to face charges.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

kwakye_paul_ferry said:

"Those who stole our resources some years back, can we also partner with the same FBI for their extradition?"

stan_bills wrote:

"Have you finished partnering with the FBI to extradite those involved in the million-dollar scam at your embassy in Washington? Your priorities are misplaced."

mikuuzie commented:

"Why can’t we partner with the FBI to bring Ken Ofori-Atta?"

gilnanag said:

"You just know that the comments section is going to be filled with upset scammers and upset scammers to be 😂"

angelaezire commented:

"You won't solve the Bawku and galamsey issues with this. Yoooo"

East Legon Club denies Kofi Boat

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the East Legon Executive Club denied that Kofi Boat was a member.

The exclusive East Legon-based fraternity released a statement to debunk reports that the arrested businessman was affiliated with the group.

Kofi Boat, prior to his arrest, had been spotted at some functions of the Club, sparking speculations that he was a member.

