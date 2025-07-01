The government, under President John Mahama, has announced plans to create 1.7 million jobs under the 24-Hour Economy Initiative

The government has announced plans to create 1.7 million jobs under the 24-Hour Economy Initiative.

This was disclosed by Abdul-Nasser Suglo Alidu, the Head of Strategy and Programmes at the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat.

President John Mahama is set to launch the 24-Hour Economy policy on July 2, 2025.

Speaking to the media ahead of the launch of the 24-Hour Economy Policy, Alidu said that labour and security provisions had been incorporated into the programme's operational framework.

The 24-Hour Economy Initiative is a major flagship policy of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), which was promised during the 2024 electioneering period.

The policy is a bold move aimed at stimulating economic growth and reducing unemployment, designed to transform the economy by promoting productivity, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

The government expects the 24-Hour Economy Initiative to create jobs in various sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, and the services industry.

Although the policy promises to introduce an around-the-clock job system, Alidu explained that it was far more comprehensive.

"It's not solely about operating at night but about optimising productivity across sectors and time zones in a structured, sector-specific, and incentive-based manner. This approach includes flexible shift systems, readiness support, and sector-specific models - not blanket 24-hour operations.

"At its core, the 24-Hour Economy programme is a national movement designed to unlock the full potential of Ghana's human capital, natural resources, and entrepreneurial capacity," he concluded.

President John Mahama promises to introduce a three-shift work system under the 24-Hour Economy to boost productivity and economic growth.

How Ghana's 24-Hour Economy will be implemented

The government will implement the initiative through a multi-faceted approach, including:

Investment in infrastructure: Upgrading infrastructure to support 24-hour operations.

Training and development: Providing training and development programs to equip workers with the necessary skills.

Incentives for businesses: Offering incentives to businesses that adopt 24-hour operations.

The government expects the 24-Hour Economy Initiative to have a significant impact on the economy, including job creation, increased productivity, and economic growth.

The government is confident that the initiative would positively impact the economy and improve the lives of citizens.

Alidu further stated that the initiative responded to challenges such as underemployment, reliance on imports, low value addition, and infrastructure gaps.

He added that it was a bold move that aligned with global competitiveness trends and prepared Ghanaian entrepreneurs to seize opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Government set to launch 24-Hour Economy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy, Goosie Tanoh, discussed the launch.

The programme, which aimed to transform production with agriculture as its main anchor, included other key components.

Support groups like Grow 24, Make 24, and Aspire 24 were also set to play a crucial role in ensuring the policy's success.

