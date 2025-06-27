The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has announced plans to implement a shift system as part of the government's 24-hour economy initiative

Bagbin explained that the shift system will help manage the high volume of work in Parliament, offering staff flexible hours across three shifts

The 24-hour economy policy aims to boost economic activity and create job opportunities for Ghanaian youth in various sectors

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Parliament of Ghana is planning to introduce a shift system as part of the government's 24-Hour Economy initiative, aimed at boosting productivity and economic growth.

This was announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Thursday during a courtesy visit by the Presidential Advisor on the 24-hour economy, Augustus 'Goosie' Obuodum Tanoh.

Speaker Alban Bagbin announces plans to adopt President John Mahama's 24-hour economy initiative to ease pressure on parliamentary staff. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Speaker Bagbin said the volume of work at the Parliament House often overwhelms and stretches the staff beyond their required working hours.

He explained that under the shift system, staff could work for eight hours across three separate shifts.

"I recall my response to a concern from the staff that, because we changed our sitting hours to two, it would compel them to stay later into the night. They were saying this would be disadvantageous to them, as it means they would have to work more hours," he reportedly said.

Speaker Bagbin further explained that the shift system would enhance efficiency in the operations of Parliament while also reducing unemployment.

What the 24-hour policy is about

The 24-hour economy policy is an economic system where businesses operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This was a key campaign promise made to Ghanaians by President John Mahama during the 2024 electioneering period.

Presient John Mahama is set to launch the 24-hour economy initiative in fulfilment of his 2024 campaign promise. Photo crediy: UGC.

Source: UGC

The policy, spearheaded by Augustus Goosie Obuodum Tanoh, is designed to stimulate economic activity by enabling businesses and public institutions to operate around the clock in three eight-hour shifts.

The policy is expected to be a game changer for Ghana's economy, creating jobs and opportunities for Ghanaian youth across sectors like commerce, industry, and services.

It is also anticipated to increase economic activity and productivity.

Key features of the 24-hour economy initiative include:

Shift System: The shift system will allow for more efficient use of resources, increased productivity, and job creation.

Economic Sectors: The initiative will focus on key sectors such as agro-processing, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, construction, financial services, and more.

Public Institutions: Public institutions with high customer traffic, like ports and customs, will operate 24/7 to enhance efficiency.

Legislative Support: A new Employment Act will be enacted to regulate the 24-hour economy effectively.

Gov't set to launch 24-hour economy initiative

The Presidential Advisor on the 24-hour economy stated that the initiative was set to be launched on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

The programme, which aimed to transform production with agriculture as its main anchor, included other key components.

Support groups like Grow 24, Make 24, and Aspire 24 were set to play a crucial role in ensuring the policy's success.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh