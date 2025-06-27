The Presidential Advisor on the 24-hour economy stated that the initiative will be launched on Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The programme, which aims to transform production with agriculture as its main anchor, includes other key components

Support groups like Grow 24, Make 24, and Aspire 24 are set to play a crucial role in ensuring the policy's success

The Presidential Advisor on the 24-hour economy, Augustus 'Goosie' Obuodum Tanoh, has announced that the initiative is set to be launched on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

This was disclosed when representatives of the government project, led by Tanoh, paid a courtesy call to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

While presenting the 24-hour economy and accelerated export development programme to the Speaker of Parliament, Tanoh said the project's aim was to transform production, with agriculture as its main anchor, to develop the nation's value chain and achieve greater productivity.

He explained that the 24-hour economy programme consists of three main components:

Production transformation - focused on increasing productivity and efficiency in key sectors

Supply chain and market efficiency - aimed at streamlining supply chains and improving market access

Human development - emphasising skills development and mindset change.

24-hour economy reliant on support groups

Tanoh further emphasised that the success of this initiative would depend on the support of several subgroups.

These include Grow 24 - which focuses on agriculture, Make 24 - dedicated to manufacturing, Connect 24 - aimed at strengthening the supply chain, and Aspire 24 - which focuses on mindset transformation to reset Ghanaian perspectives.

As part of Aspire 24, he said the government would incorporate a robust digital technology training module into the TVET curriculum to enhance employment prospects.

Additionally, he mentioned that a component called Show Ghana would be introduced to showcase the country’s vibrant culture to the diaspora, with the goal of increasing tourism and boosting income through the sector.

For his part, Speaker Bagbin emphasised the need for the 24-hour economy office to work towards getting a Bill passed to ensure the policy's continuity, even if a change in government occurred.

What is the 24-hour economy?

The 24-hour economy policy, an economic system where businesses operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, was one of the key pledges made to the Ghanaian people by President John Mahama during the 2024 elections.

The policy is expected to have a positive impact on various sectors, including commerce, industry, and services, and is anticipated to increase economic activity, job creation, and improved productivity.

Many believe that the 24-hour economy would also provide new opportunities for businesses, workers, and entrepreneurs, and would help to drive economic growth and development.

Launch of 24-hour economy excites Ghanaians

Ghanians on social media have reacted to the launch of the 24-hour economy policy. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@James Gyamfi said:

"The richest commodity business in the world is oil.The number 1 industry under 24 hr economy should be the oil industry."

@Apiurugu Chakapaama remarked:

"That's Good."

@Ayodeji Richborn commented:

"Good move."

Ghana passport office begins three-hour shift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the passport office began a three-shift system, according to the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa noted that there would be a 24-hour passport office operation to help expedite passport processing.

The minister expected that the new system would enable applicants to receive their passports within the space of one week.

