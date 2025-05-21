Ghana Cedi Significantly Appreciates as it Hits GH¢11, Ghanaians React: "Aban Papa Aba"
- President Mahama has received praise after the cedi's value recently rose significantly against the dollar
- In an X post, Malik Basintale hailed President Mahama for the sharp rise in the value of the currency
- Netizens who saw the post expressed delight at the appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi in the comments section of the now-viral post
The Ghanaian cedi has recorded a significant appreciation against the US dollar, trading at approximately GH¢11.90 per $1.
This marks one of its strongest performances in recent times. On Tuesday, the cedi was trading at GH¢ 12.10, but hours later, the value increased to GH¢11.90.
The current administration, led by President John Dramani Mahama, has been praised for the development.
Woes of the Ghanaian cedi
The Ghanaian cedi has experienced a long and difficult journey trying to keep up with the US dollar for many years. After years of main, the cedi's woes began between 2020 and 2023 when Covid-19 struck.
Ghana's official currency rose from about GH¢ 5.50 in January 2020 to GH¢11.88 in December 2023, per data from the Bank of Ghana.
The data worsened as the years passed, revealing a steady decline in the value of the Ghana cedi, investor confidence, and the overall stability of the economy.
Ghana, under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, explored various means to appreciate the value of the cedi, but to no avail.
The cedi's depreciation over the decades reflects Ghana’s economic challenges, high inflation, dependence on imports, and limited foreign exchange reserves.
The sharp appreciation has brought joy among Ghanaians and other consumers who have long grappled with the impact of a weakening currency on inflation and the cost of living.
What may have caused the cedi's appreciation?
Economists argue that the cedi's recent rebound is the result of a combination of internal policy measures and supportive global economic trends.
On the domestic front, the Bank of Ghana’s Gold4Oil program, followed by the newer GoldBod initiative, has played a key role, boosting gold reserves by 40.6% between May 2024 and April 2025.
President Mahama praised for Cedi appreciation
Ghanaians have heaped praises on President John Dramani Mahama for the development. Many have credited the President with the development.
CEO of the Youth Employee Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has hailed the president for the development.
He wrote a heartwarming message on his X post for the President, urging him to continue the good works.
See the post below:
