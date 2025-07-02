Dr Hannah Bissiw-Kotei, Administrator of the Minerals Development Fund, claims that 33 excavators handed over to the police have gone missing

After 40 excavators were seized from illegal miners and given to the police, only seven were found the following day, sparking concerns

This has prompted a change in strategy during subsequent operations, with DrBissiw-Kotei now working closely with police and military forces

Dr Hannah Bissiw-Kotei, Administrator of the Minerals Development Fund (MDF), has alleged that 33 excavators, which were handed over to the police, are now missing.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, Mrs. Bissiw-Kotei said that 40 excavators were seized from illegal miners and handed over to the police for safekeeping.

Dr Hannah Bissiw-Kotei claims 33 excavators out of 40 have disappeared in police custody. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

However, she said that when her team returned the next day to retrieve the excavators, only seven were found, meaning 33 were missing.

“We handed over 40 seized excavators to the police, but when we came back the next morning, only seven were left. I was not happy with the situation and confronted the police commander about it. The seven we retrieved are currently in custody,” she reportedly disclosed.

Hannah devises new strategy to combat galamsey

This incident, she said, informed the change in strategy during her subsequent operations at illegal mining sites, popularly known as galamsey.

"During my next operation at Atetem, I went with engineers as well as uniformed and plainclothes police and military officers. I also wore body armor because the last time we were ambushed and even came under fire. The engineers ensured that the excavators, which had trackers installed to prevent us from moving them, were successfully removed from the galamsey sites," she added.

The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the excavators are currently under investigation.

Dr Hannah Bissiw-Kotei is also the Women’s Organiser of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), a position she has held for eight years.

Since assuming her new role as the Administrator of the MDF, she has taken a firm stance against illegal mining, working with the security agencies to end the menace.

Watch the video of Dr Hannah Bissiw-Kotei explaining how the 33 excavators got missing.

Ghanaians react to the missing excavators

Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their views on the news of the missing excavators.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Nana Yaw said:

"This woman was part of a concert party crew. See the way she dey give facial expressions."

@Max Berry also said:

"Low IQ woman, no be this woman say drone might for supply of medicine was might to look at make woman when bathing."

@Atoladongo Akazire Robert commented:

"She herself knows where the excavators are."

Galamsey operators boldly record their illegal mining activities, showing defiance amid government crackdowns. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X.

Source: Getty Images

Galamsey miners brag about being untouchable

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an illegal miner openly defied the police while engaging in galamsey activities, calling his group untouchable.

A video showed the challenges Ghanaian authorities faced in enforcing laws against illegal mining.

The government was urged to address the root causes of galamsey, which included corruption.

