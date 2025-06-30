Police have said they retrieved three allegedly stolen vehicles from the former manager GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah.

Lydia Yaako Donkor, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, said Jumah had been arrested based on a complaint made by GIHOC.

Former GIHOC Managing Director, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, is in police custody. Source: Kessben TV

According the Donkor, the operation to arrest him on Jun 29 led to the retrieval of three vehicles reported to have been stolen from the state-owned beverage manufacturer.

"We received the petition to the effect that some vehicles, which were the property of that company, have been stolen by the said Maxwell Kofi Jumah. He is in our custody at the CID headquarters, and he is assisting in an investigation."

"I must say that as of this afternoon, we have retrieved three vehicles; the said vehicles that were stolen by him have been retrieved, so he is assisting us in the investigation, and we will take it up from there."

Jumah was placed in police custody after joining officers to inspect one of the vehicles at the centre of ongoing investigations

