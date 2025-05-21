Dr Hanna Bisiw-Kotei has shared how prayer led her to find love again at 50 after giving up on marriage

She disclosed she met her US Navy husband after writing a "Settlement Note" during a prayer session with Pastor Jerry Eze

She officially tied the knot in July 2023, making it her second marriage after divorcing her first husband

Dr Hanna Bisiw-Kotei Opens Up About How She Met Her Husband Through Prayer

Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei, the women's organiser of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has opened up about how she met her husband.

Sharing her testimony in a video recording with Pastor Jerry Eze, the founder and lead pastor of Streams of Joy International, Dr Hanna stated that she was a 50-year-old single mother of two when she met her current husband.

According to her, she had almost given up on marriage because of her age and busy schedule as a politician in Ghana until God came through for her with a husband.

Dr Hanna, who was recently appointed as the administrator of the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) by President John Mahama, disclosed that she was going through her mobile phone sometime in August 2022 when she came across a link to Pastor Eze's video.

She said that towards the end of the video, the man of God directed his listeners and followers to pen down their "Settlement Notes," listing all their prayer requests to God.

Dr Hanna Bisiw-Kotei follows Pastor Eze's direction.

Following through with the spiritual directive, she said she requested marital settlement as part of the list of many things she wrote down.

A few years after that, Dr Hanna disclosed that she met a US Navy commander who expressed interest in marrying her.

"I took a pen and paper, and when it got to marital settlement, I gave God dates. I wrote that if this man is for me, God, on this date, November 3, this is what I want to see. I want the marriage process to start before my next birthday. Then I took another paper and wrote the character of the man I want. I love Nigerian movies a lot, and that's where you see movie husbands—most perfect—and I wrote that character. The truth is that it didn't matter if such men exist," she said.

"Lo and behold, November 3 happened. November 2022, it happened. The family came to see my family, and the whole process started. I visited the United States for holidays, we had started the first part of the tradition, and now it was formal," she added.

Dr Hanna Bisiw-Kotei ties the knot

Dr Hanna, who has previously served as Member of Parliament for Tano South and Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, officially tied the knot with her US Navy commander on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

This was Dr Hanna’s second marriage after divorcing her former husband, Dr Francis Kpormego, a medical doctor based in Jamaica.

Dr Hanna Bisiw-Kotei retains women's organiser position

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw was retained as the National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She polled 433 votes to defeat her closest opponent, Margaret Ansei Magoo, during the NDC's 10th Youth and Women Congress.

The election was held at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

