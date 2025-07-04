The Government has paid over US$349 million through the Bank of Ghana towards its Eurobond debt

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson disclosed that the country is now up to date with all 2025 debt obligations

The government expects this timely payment to improve Ghana’s credit rating and bolster investor confidence in its recovery programme

The Ministry of Finance has announced that the Government of Ghana has successfully made a payment of US$349,523,674.56 towards Eurobond debt service obligations.

This payment, made through the Bank of Ghana (BoG), brings the total amount paid since the conclusion of Ghana's Eurobond debt restructuring in October 2024 to US$1,174.64 million.

Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, announces that government, through the Bank of Ghana, has paid US$349.5 million in Eurobond debt.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Dr Ato Forson's statement included a breakdown of the Eurobond debt service payments made by the government so far.

He stated that in October 2024, the government made an initial payment of US$475.60 million, covering obligations due under the restructuring agreement, including the first post-restructuring debt service.

Additionally, in January 2025, the government paid US$349.52 million, with a further US$349.5 million serviced in July 2025.

According to the statement, this brings Ghana fully up to date on all scheduled Eurobond debt service obligations for 2025.

The Finance Minister added that the government has scheduled a total debt service of US$1,409.06 million to be paid in 2026.

Government's expectation from the Eurobond debt payment

This timely payment, according to Dr Ato Forson, is expected to positively influence Ghana's credit ratings trajectory, demonstrating continued discipline in debt servicing post-restructuring.

He further stated that it is also expected to boost investor confidence in Ghana's sovereign credit profile and economic recovery programme.

The Finance Minister added that the payment has been incorporated into the Bank of Ghana's reserves and liquidity management strategy, supporting foreign exchange market stability.

Ghanaians commend government over Eurobond debt service

Following the minister's statement, some Ghanaians took to social media to commend the government for servicing the Eurobond debts.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@lussrich said:

"Never thought a time like this will come, herrr, I figa all hope was lost."

@JohnTettey14 also said:

"I'm patiently waiting for the government that will come and will decide NOT to borrow again. I strongly believe that we can generate our own revenues for growth, sustainability and development. We are our own problems. To start with, let's rethink the 276 MPs. It's too much."

@profcr77 commented:

"Please, continue thinking ahead and create more buffers. And you'll be remembered forever. Kudos."

Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, reacts to Fitch's latest credit rating of Ghana's economy to B- with a stable outlook.

Fitch upgrades Ghana’s credit rating to B-

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Fitch Ratings upgraded Ghana’s credit score from ‘Restricted Default’ to ‘B-’ with a stable outlook.

The agency cited successful debt restructuring, improved budget discipline, and a recovering economy as key reasons.

Dr Ato Forson welcomed the move, describing it as a major milestone and a vote of confidence in Ghana’s future.

