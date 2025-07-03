India Prime Minister Modi Heaps Praises On Ghana’s Democracy: “A Nation That Shines”
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Ghana’s commitment to democratic values in an address to Parliament.
Speaking in Ghana’s Parliament during his official visit, Prime Minister Modi commended the nation’s resilience, leadership, and democratic maturity.
“When we look at Ghana, we see a nation that shines with courage, rises above history, and turns every challenge into creativity and grace."
"Your commitment to democratic ideals and inclusive progress truly makes Ghana a beacon of inspiration for the entire African continent."
Prior to delivering his speech in Parliament, Modi visited the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and laid a wreath on the tomb of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.