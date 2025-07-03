Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Ghana’s commitment to democratic values in an address to Parliament.

Speaking in Ghana’s Parliament during his official visit, Prime Minister Modi commended the nation’s resilience, leadership, and democratic maturity.

India Prime Minister Modi Heaps Praises On Ghana’s Democracy: “A Nation That Shines”

Source: Twitter

“When we look at Ghana, we see a nation that shines with courage, rises above history, and turns every challenge into creativity and grace."

"Your commitment to democratic ideals and inclusive progress truly makes Ghana a beacon of inspiration for the entire African continent."

Prior to delivering his speech in Parliament, Modi visited the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and laid a wreath on the tomb of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh