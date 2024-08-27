Who is Cassiel Ato Forson? 10 Interesting facts about Ghana Member of Parliament

Cassiel Ato Forson is a well-known Ghanaian fiscal economist, legislator, tax practitioner, chartered accountant, and entrepreneur. His work expertise spans two decades in both the corporate and public sectors. Cassiel is highly known in the Central Region and throughout Ghana for his commitment to his country and constituency. Discover some more intriguing facts about the politician.

Cassiel Ato Forson is a famous Ghanaian politician who has served his country since 2009, especially in parliament. In 2013, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Finance. He now serves as the Minority Leader in Ghana's Parliament.

Cassiel Ato Forson's profile summary

Full name Cassiel Ato Baah Forson Gender Male Date of birth 5 August 1978 Age 46 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Ajumako Bisease, Ghana Current residence Ajumako Bisease, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Children 2 Education Kwame Nkrumah University of Science, University of Oxford, and Technology, South Bank University Profession Fiscal economist, legislator, tax practitioner, a chartered accountant, entrepreneur Political party National Democratic Congress (NDC) X(Twitter) @Cassielforson Facebook Website Cassiel Ato Forson

Interesting facts about Cassiel Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson is a renowned Ghanaian politician. Given his popularity and his impact on Ghana's people's lives, many people want to know more about him. Learn more about Ato Forson's trial, where he comes from, career, wealth and more below:

1. Cassiel Ato Forson hails from Ajumako Bisease

Forson was born on 5 August 1978 in AJumako Bisease in the Central Region of Ghana. He is 46 years old (as of 2024). His zodiac sign is Leo. Ato is of Ghanaian nationality and is of black ethnicity. He practices Christianity religion.

2. He is a highly educated individual

In September 2020, the Ghanaian politician earned a PhD in Business and Management (financial option) from Ghana's Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Before receiving the PhD, Cassiel held two master's degrees: one in taxation from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom and another in economics from KNUST.

He earned his first degree in accountancy from South Bank University in London. What was Ato Forson's secondary school? He has not provided details about his high school education.

3. Ato has had a successful career

Forson is a Ghanaian fiscal economist, legislator, tax practitioner, chartered accountant, and entrepreneur. He was the head of management of Forson Contracts Limited in the United Kingdom and the CEO of Omega Africa Holding Limited. The Ghanaian entrepreneur has long advocated for good government, openness, and accountability.

4. He is a renowned politician

Forson belongs to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and first served in the Fifth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

He again joined the Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth Parliaments of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, representing the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency in the Central Region on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket.

Since 2009, he has served as the NDC's Member of Parliament for the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam seat. Ato Forson is now the Minority leader.

5. Ato first contested in 2008

The Ghanaian politician ran in the 2008 general elections and succeeded. He received 18,593 votes, or 51.66% of the votes cast, defeating the other contenders. He has since contested in other primary elections in Ghana and has successfully won.

6. Forson was the Deputy Minister for Finance

Cassiel was elected to the Ghanaian Parliament in 2009 and appointed deputy finance minister in 2013. He was a member of Ghana's Economic Management Team as deputy minister and has also served on other boards, including the Ghana Cocoa Board and the Bank of Ghana.

He served as Ghana's Alternate Governor at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). His skill was further highlighted when he headed the Committee implementing Ghana's Integrated Financial Management Information System Reforms (GIFMIS).

7. He is a member of several committees

Forson is a ranking member of the Finance, Foreign Affairs, and House Committees. He is also a member of the Special Budget Committee, the Selection Committee, and the House Committee.

8. Ato allegedly caused financial loss to Ghana

Between 2014 and 2016, the Ghanaian tax practitioner was accused of causing financial loss to Ghana while procuring 200 ambulances. Cassiel and two others were charged with deliberately inflicting monetary loss on the country.

Ato Forson's ambulance trial and the other two commenced on 18 January 2022. They pleaded innocent to five counts of deliberately causing financial loss to the nation, aiding and abetting a crime, violating the public procurement statute, and intentionally misappropriating public property.

Forson has contested the state's argument that the ambulances acquired do not fulfil the required requirements and are, therefore, not fit for duty.

9. He is a family man

Who is Cassiel Ato Forson's wife? The Ghanaian chartered accountant is married with two children. He has, however, not shared details of his family with the public.

10. Forson is wealthy

What is Ato Forson's net worth? His net worth has yet to be calculated. However, considering his extensive experience as a politician, fiscal economist, legislator, tax practitioner, chartered accountant, and entrepreneur, he is considered one of Ghana's wealthiest persons.

Cassiel Ato Forson is a renowned Ghanaian fiscal economist, legislator, tax practitioner, chartered accountant, and entrepreneur. He is most recognised in the Central Region and throughout Ghana for his commitment to his country and constituency.

