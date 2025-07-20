Inspector General of Police, Dr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has led a probe into momo account theft inside Nsawam Prison

According to a report, some inmates tried to steal money from the IGP's Momo account after they requested his password

IGP Yohuno has cautioned the public to be extra careful not to share their momo details with strangers

Inspector General of Police, Dr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has shared a personal encounter with a mobile money (MoMo) fraudster who unknowingly targeted him, a situation that ultimately led investigators directly to Nsawam Prison, notorious for housing some of Ghana's most dangerous criminals.

In a detailed account of the incident, IGP Yohuno recounted how he received a call from the fraudster, who adopted a charming and friendly tone, requesting that he dial a specific code.

“He greeted me warmly, speaking in a pleasant voice, and provided me with a code to dial. At that moment, I realised that if I dialled that code, he would somehow gain access to my password,” he explained. “This meant that all the funds in my MoMo account could be transferred out at his discretion.”

Sensing something amiss, Yohuno confronted the caller directly:

“I asked him, ‘My brother, where are you located? What line of work are you in? Are you certain you’re legitimate? I know exactly where you are."

The fraudster, recognising that he had been exposed, resorted to insults, calling him ‘kwasia’ (a local term for a fool), before abruptly hanging up. A subsequent investigation revealed that the call originated from Nsawam Prison, where inmates reportedly orchestrate these scams with alarming regularity.

Yohuno highlighted another distressing case involving a prominent Ghanaian citizen who received threats from unknown callers demanding a ransom of ₵100,000, with dire consequences if he did not comply.

“The man was visibly shaken and rushed to my residence in a panicked state,” Yohuno recalled. “I collected the number used to threaten him, and upon tracing it, we found once again that it was linked to Nsawam.”

These incidents are part of a growing trend, according to the IGP Yohuno. Many inmates have become adept at conducting intricate scams from within the prison walls, often utilising sound effects such as police sirens to manipulate and intimidate their victims into transferring money.

The IGP urged the public to stay vigilant against such fraudulent activities and to promptly report suspicious calls to the police. “The first step is to ascertain the caller’s location. Quickly reach out to law enforcement so we can trace their whereabouts,” he advised.

Startlingly, Yohuno noted that some of these scammers are serving extensive sentences of 15 to 18 years, yet are still able to execute their schemes from prison. “You can imagine a person who is already incarcerated and continues to commit fraud. What further punishment can you impose?” he questioned.

IGP Yohuno celebrates Police Ladies’ title win

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, alongside Deputy Commissioner of Police Lydia Donkor, took a brief break from their essential security responsibilities to celebrate a significant achievement.

The Police Ladies Football Club clinched their inaugural Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League title on Sunday, May 18, marking a historic milestone.

Captured in a viral video that gained traction on social media, the nation’s top law enforcement officer was seen joyfully celebrating with fellow police officers, embodying the pride and excitement of this long-awaited victory.

Despite being in full uniform and surrounded by colleagues, IGP Yohuno's elation was palpable as the long-cherished dream of the Police Ladies Football Club finally came to fruition.

Yohuno replaces Dampare as IGP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, who would no longer be the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

President John Dramani Mahama chose COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno to replace Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Yohuno was the deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operations before his appointment.

