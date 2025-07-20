Haruna Iddrisu, the Education Minister, gave an entrepreneur in Tamale, Northern region, GH₵20,000 to invest in his business

An eyewitness narrated the incident and described the Minister as a kind and selfless person

Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on Haruna Iddrisu's gesture

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, gifted an entrepreneur a huge amount of money to invest in his business and grow the venture.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South did not wait for the business owner to ask him for help, but offered him the monetary gift on his own volition.

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, gives an entrepreneur in Tamale GH₵20,000. Photo credit: Haruna Iddrisu

In a Facebook post, the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) Communication Officer in Tolon Constituency shared the details of what ensued, as was narrated to him by an eyewitness.

Dr Seidu Fiter said the eyewitness stated that Haruna Iddrisu was at the Tamale airport when he was caught up in traffic. The Tamale South MP rolled down his glass and asked the owner of a store he was looking at to call a number for financial help.

“An eyewitness account; ‘Doc, do you know what he (Haruna Iddrisu) did to us last Friday? We were just at our base, I believe he was coming from the airport. Fortunately, on our part, he was caught up in traffic, so he pulled down the glass of the car and asked: Who the owner of this shop was. The owner said, Honourable is mine. He said, take this number and call him, he will give you GH₵20,000 to be added to your business money.”

The eyewitness said they wrote the number and called later.

“We took the number, and when I called, the name was Hajj Hafiz. I told him what Honourable said, he took my MoMo number, around 7:53 pm, Hafiz sent the GH₵20,000.”

Ghanaians comment on Haruna Iddrisu’s benevolence

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Dr Seidu Fiter shared on Facebook. Read them below:

Dino Dino said:

“This is a clear example of a frog is made to eat a pepper while 🦎 is made to sweat out in the pond. We are suffering in the branches, especially Nyohini, while others are enjoying it somewhere. Life is not fair.”

Shani Abubakari Bawumia wrote:

“Our taxpayers' money is spent carelessly, and yet we have been invited to clap for him. Ahhhh.”

Alhassan Yakubu said:

“Even though some of us are yet to benefit from his benevolence, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu has no size. He was born to give, so he's doing exactly that.”

Mensah Kweku Emmanuel wrote:

“I have my testimony of Gangdu.”

Fuseini Musah said:

“My wife and I also have our testimony of this surprise gesture of the Honourable. Ours was only ₵2,000, though, but it really saved a situation😊. May Allah continue to bless Gangdu🙏.”

Aziza Damata wrote:

“Wow! May we also locate our destiny helpers. Leader for a reason.”

Tenacious Hardi said:

“I see things like this, I weep slowly in my heart simply because someone like Hon. is always ready to help, irrespective of where you are coming from. Again, Doc, there is a mosque in Accra near the GRA VAT house that the Imam always on Friday Jummah prays for Hon. Aduna for his good works and generosity

Munkaila A Rahman wrote:

“Honestly, what he's doing is good, but please, we need employment.”

