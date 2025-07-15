Okyeame Kwame has shared an intriguing story from his childhood, stating that he suffered from dyslexia

In a recent interview, the award-winning rapper indicated that he could not read and write even at 12 because of his condition

According to him, he was pressured into learning by her teachers and parents and only got to know of his condition in the US

One of Ghana’s most successful musicians, Okyeame Kwame, has narrated that he battled with dyslexia as a child, and until almost becoming an adult, he could not read or write.

According to him, between the ages of 10 and 12, when most children had long begun to read and write fluently, his story was different, as he could not even recite ‘common’ ABCD.

This, he said, caused him to be beaten by his teachers and parents at the least provocation because they felt he was being lazy or simply refusing to learn.

Okyeame Kwame shares his struggles with dyslexia as a child. Photo source: @okyeamekwame

Source: Facebook

Okyeame Kwame was speaking in an interview on TV3’s Afternoon Show with hosts Anita Akua Akuffo and Godwin Namboh, and monitored by YEN.com.gh.

Okyeame Kwame struggles in school as a child

He shared that being dyslexic as a child, he felt like a piece of trash because his father loved him so much, but he disappointed his father because he could not perform well in school as expected of him.

His mother even sought the help of a female teacher in their school to help him improve, but he was subjected to constant beatings with no headway.

“I felt like trash because my father loves me, and I couldn’t live up to the expectations of my academic capabilities. At the time, there was this woman in my school who was my mother’s friend. My mother told her that my child loves to play too much, so help us.”

“You know, their concept of helping was to beat it out of me. Even around 10, 11, 12, I couldn’t say my ABCD. I could recite from MNOP. So, I have lived with dyslexia to the point of carrying last in class and not being able to learn.”

“And especially, during my upper primary days, you know, in Ghana, on Mondays, they do dictation and spelling bee. So, if you are not able to spell or add, they beat you in the head. So, every time I was going to school, I was completely scared,” Okyeame Kwame said.

He disclosed that he had gone to work in the US and became a manager when his boss read his report and saw that there was a lot of sense in it, but his writing was not accurate. And so, he imagined he could be dyslexic.

According to the Rap Dacta, the boss asked him if he was dyslexic, and that was the first time he had heard the word.

He was offered help by a gentleman who used music to teach him, and that was when he realised that his superpower was in words, not reading and writing.

The father of two thus called on parents to stop beating their children if they show symptoms of dyslexia, and rather take them to a professional for proper evaluation and management.

Watch Okyeame Kwame and his children below:

He said that though the condition cannot be cured, it can be managed so that the child can improve on his talents.

Okyeame Kwame also called on the government to make policies in education to assist people who are dyslexic.

What is dyslexia?

Dyslexia is a neurological learning condition that primarily affects reading abilities. People with dyslexia struggle to identify speech sounds and understand how these sounds connect to letters and words, making the decoding process challenging. This reading difficulty stems from variations in brain regions responsible for language processing.

According to the Mayo Clinic, dyslexia has no connection to intelligence levels, hearing impairments, or vision problems. Children diagnosed with dyslexia can achieve academic success through targeted tutoring, specialised educational programs, and consistent emotional support from family and educators.

While dyslexia cannot be cured, early detection and intervention significantly improve outcomes for those affected. Many cases remain undiagnosed for years, sometimes not identified until adulthood. However, seeking help at any stage of life can still provide meaningful benefits and support.

Okyeame Kwame and his family pose for a photo. Photo source: @okyeamekwame

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh