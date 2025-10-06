NPP politician Ernest Owusu Bempah, has fired back at Afia Schwarzenegger after she accused him of fathering actress Joyce Boakye’s daughter and abandoning her

Afia alleged that the politician shirked his responsibilities and left Joyce stranded at a hospital after she gave birth and that she borrowed money to settle her bills

In a post shared to social media, Owusu Bempah finally broke his silence on the controversy and sent an ominous warning to Afia Schwarzenegger

The former head of corporate communications for the Ghana Gas Company, Ernest Owusu Bempah, has clapped back at controversial social media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Ernest Owusu Bempah sends ominous warning to Afia Schwarzenegger after she accused him of fathering a child with Joyce Boakye. Image credit: ErnestOwusuBempah, ValentinaNanaAgyeiwaa

The US-based former Kasapa FM host sparked controversy on social media on September 25, 2025 when she accused the politician of having a secret affair with Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye.

Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that Bempah was the biological father of her little daughter, Ohemaa and alleged that he had refused to honour his commitment as a man by catering for the child.

The controversial personality further alleged that the politician abandoned Boakye at the hospital after she delivered and that she had to intervene and borrow GH₵10,000 from the Akuapem North MP, Sammy Awuku, to settle her bills.

The TikTok video of Afia Schwarzenegger throwing allegations against Owusu Bempah and Joyce Boakye is below.

Owusu Bempah claps back at Afia Schwarzenegger

Following the damaging allegations, Joyce Boakye defended herself and her mystery child’s father from Afia Schwarzenegger’s allegations.

She said that he helped her and that their relationship was rosy until she refused to hand her child over to his sister to take care of per his request.

In a post seen by YEN.com.gh on Instagram on October 6, Ernest Owusu Bempah finally broke his silence and also addressed the allegations spouted by Afia Schwarzenegger.

In a short and ominous post, he sternly warned Afia Schwarzenegger that she would find herself in trouble if she continued her current actions against him.

He insinuated that he was planning his revenge and would take action in due time.

“Revenge and time? Two sweet friends lol,” he wrote.

The Instagram post showing Ernest Owusu Bempah’s clap back at Afia Schwarzenegger is below.

Joyce Boakye slams Afia Schwarzenegger

Following Afia Schwarzenegger's claims, Joyce Boakye took to her official Instagram page to issue a rebuttal to the social media personality.

She seemingly confirmed the claims of Afia Schwarzenegger about Ernest Owusu Bempah being the father of her daughter, Ohemaa, but denied that he was an irresponsible father.

Boakye denied Afia Schwarzenegger’s claims that Sammy Awuku provided had money to settle her bills at the Royal Good Shepherd hospital after she gave birth to her daughter and insisted that she had the receipts to dispute those claims.

"He was looking after me well. I didn't know Sammy Awuku when I went to give birth at the hospital. Sammy Awuku did not get me discharged from the hospital. I have the receipts. I delivered my baby at Royal Good Shepherd Hospital." she stated.

Joyce Boakye's daughter looks all grown up as she celebrates her second birthday. Photo source: @joyceboakye1

Joyce Boakye flaunts all grown up daughter

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Joyce Boakye flaunted her young and beautiful daughter, Ohemaa, in a post on social media.

She threw a birthday party for her on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 and shared lovely images from the ceremony, showing Ohemaa looking all grown.

