TikToker Ama Yeboah was rushed to the hospital after attending her late friend Osanju's funeral

Reports indicate that the reporter collapsed while mourning with her family at the funeral grounds in Atwima Koforidua

A video of the young content creator's family looking distressed after the sad turn of events has surfaced online

Ghanaian content creator Ama Yeboah has reportedly collapsed at Osanju's funeral happening at Atwima Koforidua in the Ashanti Region.

Scores of content creators had gathered to pay their last respects to the late Elvis Akwasi Frimpong, aka Osanju, on October 2.

Ama Yeboah was with her family, including her viral mother Obolo, when the unfortunate incident happened.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the content creator's family was seen in distress as Ama Yeboah was carried away after going unconscious.

Her mother, sisters and other colleagues splashed water on the TikToker in an attempt to revive her.

Reports indicate that she was rushed to the hospital shortly after, where she will receive further medical care.

