NAIMOS has raided a crime-ridden galamsey site at Aboso in the Prestea-Huni Valley District

Heavily armed officers burnt illegal mining structures and seized parcels of Indian hemp, weapons and mining equipment

The operation also extended to Tarkwa-Nsuaem, where machines and changfangs were also destroyed

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAiMOS) has raided a notorious illegal mining site, also known as galamsey, and a crime-ridden enclave at Aboso in the Prestea-Huni Valley District.

The NAIMOS Task Force stormed Aboso on Monday, October 6, 2025, to dismantle makeshift shanties that had long served as hideouts for illegal miners, drug dealers and gamblers.

The NAIMOS anti-illegal mining task force clamps down on galamsey operators at Aboso in the Prestea-Huni Valley District as govt scales up its fight against the menace.

Source: Getty Images

The anti-illegal mining task force, heavily armed, set the area ablaze, setting fire to wooden structures and mining equipment.

In a Facebook post, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources stated that the task force seized several parcels of hard substances, including 11 rolls of Indian hemp.

This latest raid follows an earlier operation carried out in June 2025, when NAIMOS operatives warned miners and criminal gangs to vacate the gangway.

"This latest raid follows an earlier operation in June 2025, when NAiMOS operatives warned miners and criminal gangs to vacate the gangway. Despite persistent appeals from traditional authorities, including the Chiefs of Aboso, the illegal activities had continued unabated until the Task Force’s decisive intervention this week," the ministry's Facebook post stated.

NAIMOS clampdown on galamseyers at Dadwen-Dompim

Meanwhile, the NAIMOS Task Force has extended its sweep to the Dadwen-Dompim stretch in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, where 15 water-pumping machines, a generator and three Changfangs were seized or destroyed.

Other illegal mining structures in the area were also set ablaze, as part of the government’s intensified war on galamsey, according to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources' social media post.

"With this bold strike, NAIMOS has once again signalled its unyielding resolve to dismantle illegal mining networks, reclaim degraded lands, and restore law and order across the Western Region," the ministry's statement added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to NAiMOS raid on Prestea-Huni galamsey

Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources' Facebook post to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Piesie Julius also said:

"The catching is not my problem....Sanction them.... And let others have fear so that they wouldn't do the same.....Every day arrest arrest arrest... But nothing positive..... 😠😠."

@Isaac Agyekum Duodu also said:

"What happens next? Are all illegal mining sites going to face the same attacks to permanently take them off?"

@Kofi Asamoah Ofosu-Asante commented:

"There should be an alternative livelihood for those who are engaged in this galamsey, else what will be the source of livelihood?"

Illegal miners destroy a three-kilometre stretch of the Takoradi through Akyem to the Nsuta rail line.

Source: Facebook

Illegal miners damage $18m Takoradi-Akyem rail line

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a section of the rail line from Takoradi through Akyem to Nsuta was damaged by illegal miners.

Videos and photos online showed the rail tracks hanging over the pits dug by the illegal miners.

Officials of the Ghana Railway Company said a thorough assessment of the rail line will be carried out.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh