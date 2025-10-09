Gbande Nabbin Yussif has petitioned President Mahama to remove Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie over alleged misconduct

He cited a public comment made during a meeting with the Ghana Law Society as a breach of judicial ethics

Gbande is seeking to invoke Article 146 of the Constitution and urges immediate investigation by a tribunal

A Ghanaian citizen, identified as Gbande Nabbin Yussif, has petitioned President John Dramani Mahama to sack Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

In the petition submitted on Monday, 6 September 2025, Gbande is seeking the removal of the Acting Chief Justice on grounds of misbehaviour.

Ghana's newly nominated Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, in hot waters as a private citizen petitions President John Mahama to sack him. Photo credit: GSL SRC & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Gbande referred to a comment made by Baffoe-Bonnie on 25 September 2025, when the Ghana Law Society paid a courtesy call on him.

The engagement with Baffoe-Bonnie came a few days after some members of the group, Israel Tetteh, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamokpor, and the Ghana Law Society, filed a suit seeking a constitutional relief against the Ghana Bar Association.

Gbande's contention with Baffoe-Bonnie

The Ghanaian citizen alleged that Baffoe-Bonnie made some utterances during the meeting with the Ghana Law Society group, which he believes is in breach of the Constitution.

Gbande argued that the Acting Chief Justice’s actions contravene the Constitution and internationally recognised principles of judicial behaviour, such as the Bangalore Principles of Judicial Conduct (2002).

He cited Article 146(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which allows for the removal of a justice of the superior courts for “stated misbehaviour”, incompetence, or inability to perform functions due to infirmity.

The petition asserts the conduct undermines public confidence in the judiciary, breaches principles of independence, integrity, impartiality, and may involve conflicts of interest.

Gbande Nabbin Yussif consequently urged President Mahama to exercise his constitutional mandate by referring the matter to the appropriate tribunal for investigation.

“I therefore respectfully petition Your Excellency to take immediate steps under Article 146 of the Constitution to ensure that this matter is investigated by the appropriate tribunal and that Justice Baffoe-Bonnie is removed from office should he be found culpable,” portions of the petition read.

Baffoe-Bonnie nominated as new Chief Justice

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie was nominated by President Mahama as Ghana's new Chief Justice in September this year.

He was nominated after the substantive Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Torkornoo, was sacked on grounds of state-misbehaviour.

Baffoe-Bonnie must be vetted and approved by Parliament’s Appointments Committee before assuming office.

According to the statement released by the minister, Baffoe-Bonnie's wealth of experience as a Supreme Court judge "renders him eminently qualified" for the role.

President John Mahama has a petition to remove Supreme Court Judge, Justice Yonny Kulendi, before him. Source: John Dramani Mahama/GSL SRC

Source: Facebook

Mahama petitioned to remove Supreme Court Judge

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President Mahama was petitioned to remove Justice Yonny Kulendi from the Supreme Court bench.

Kulendi was accused of interfering in proceedings at the High Court in a controversial case involving a current minister.

The petition followed the successful appeal to remove Gertrude Torkornoo as a Supreme Court Justice and from the Supreme Court bench.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh