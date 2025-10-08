Rosemond Obeng has claimed that former Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor nearly lost his job for investigating Chairman Wontumi

Wontumi and his firm, Akonta Mining, are facing six charges linked to illegal mining after being taken to court by the Attorney General

The case has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many commenting on the allegations against the NPP chairman

Rosemond Obeng, a former aide to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has weighed in on the ongoing prosecution of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to GHone TV on October 8, 2025, Obeng alleged that former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, nearly lost his job for probing Wontumi's alleged involvement in illegal mining, aka galamsey.

Rosemond Obeng, a former aide to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, alleges that former Lands Minister, Abu Jinapor, nearly lost his job for investigating Chairman Wontumi.

Source: Facebook

She suggested that Chairman Wontumi was so powerful that no one in the immediate past government dared to question his actions.

"Wontumi was a powerful party donor during the NPP era, and former Lands Minister Abu Jinapor almost lost his job for investigating his involvement in galamsey," she said.

Obeng, who now works as a presidential staffer in President John Mahama's administration, defected from the NPP in December during the heat of the 2024 elections to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She made this bold political move after falling out with her former boss, Dr Bawumia, opting to join the eventual ruling party.

Chairman Wontumi dragged to court over galamsey

Chairman Wontumi, his company Akonta Mining, and one other individual identified as Kwame Antwi, a director of the firm, have been dragged to the High Court by the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine.

The Attorney General has accused Wontumi and his company of allowing two men, identified as Henry Okum and Michael Gyedu Ayisi, to mine on Akonta’s concession at Samreboi without ministerial approval and without holding a mining licence.

On Tuesday, Chairman Wontumi appeared in court in the company of his lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, and pleaded not guilty to six charges related to illegal mining filed by Dr. Ayine.

During the hearing of the Attorney General's case, the court imposed strict bail conditions on the embattled politician: a ban on travel outside Ghana and a GH¢15 million bail with three sureties.

He is expected to reappear in court on October 28, 2025, with the judge giving the Attorney General three weeks to file disclosures.

Read the post below:

Rosemond's allegations against Wontumi spark reactions

Rosemond Obeng's allegations against Wontumi have sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens sharing their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@pearle721 said:

"Continue earning your salary, claims that you have no proof of."

@Frederi61610774 also said:

"Ghanafo) monsoreeooooo."

@MusahShiraz1 commented:

"Hmm power switches😂😂"

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, struggles to meet his bail conditions.

Source: Facebook

Chairman Wontumi reportedly struggles to post bail

In related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that Chairman Wontumi was unable to meet his bail conditions.

The New Patriotic Party politician was accused of being engaged in illegal mining via his firm, Akonta Mining.

Wontumi was charged with multiple illegal mining charges across two court cases, for which he has issued a plea.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh