Chairman Wontumi has been granted GH¢15 million bail by the High Court in Accra

He pleaded not guilty to six charges linked to illegal mining filed by Attorney General Dominic Ayine

The charges stem from a 2024 anti-galamsey operation in Samreboi that led to arrests and equipment seizures

The High Court in Accra has granted bail to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in the sum of GH¢15 million.

This decision comes after Chairman Wontumi pleaded not guilty to charges related to illegal mining activities filed against him by the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine.

The AG on Monday, October 6, 2025, filed six criminal charges against the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, his company, Akonta Mining, and one other individual identified as Kwame Antwi, a director of Akonta Mining, who is currently at large.

The charges relate to alleged illegal mining in 2024 at Samreboi in the Western Region.

The charges against Chairman Wontumi

According to the charge sheet, the Attorney General accused Wontumi and his company of allowing two men, identified as Henry Okum and Michael Gyedu Ayisi, to mine on Akonta’s concession at Samreboi without ministerial approval and without holding a mining licence.

Henry Okum and Michael Gyedu Ayisi were arrested by the police after a special anti-galamsey operation in April 2025, which led to the arrest of 29 people and the seizure of mining equipment and weaponry.

During the hearing of the Attorney General's case, the court imposed strict bail conditions against the embattled politician.

Below are the bail condition set by the court:

Bail bond : GH¢15 million with three sureties, two of whom must justify with landed properties within the court's jurisdiction.

: GH¢15 million with three sureties, two of whom must justify with landed properties within the court's jurisdiction. Travel restrictions : Chairman Wontumi's name will be placed on the immigration stop list at all entry and exit points of Ghana, effectively restricting his travel abroad until the case is concluded. However, he can apply to the court for permission to travel if necessary.

: Chairman Wontumi's name will be placed on the immigration stop list at all entry and exit points of Ghana, effectively restricting his travel abroad until the case is concluded. However, he can apply to the court for permission to travel if necessary. Reporting requirement s: Wontumi must report to the CID investigator twice a month, specifically on the first and third Monday of every month.

s: Wontumi must report to the CID investigator twice a month, specifically on the first and third Monday of every month. Sureties' requirements: The sureties are required to submit copies of their Ghana Cards and digital addresses.

The prosecution has been given three weeks to file disclosures, and the next hearing is scheduled for October 28, 2025.

Reactions to Wontumi's legal battles with the state

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Chairman Wontumi's legal battles with the state.

@madison_ben5 said:

"Even our judges have taken the Galamsey issue serious than the government. We have been told they arrested a number of illegal miners but the media never asked the Lands minister where those arrested are. Our AG is so slow is fighting crime and corruption. Wasted 9 months."

@citizenkodua also said:

"His offenses as discussed in the media appears quite different from what was filed officially at the courts. I understand why most cases are being prosecuted in the media.."

@BlaqMadiba_commented:

"They should arrest and jail him. One of the uncivilized idiots that helped kill Ghana in the npp government."

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, appears in court for the first time over the galamsey charges filed against him.

