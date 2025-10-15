Beatrice Annangfio has urged NDC grassroots supporters to remain calm over delayed appointments

A presidential staffer at the Jubilee House, Beatrice Annangfio, has appealed to grassroots supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to remain calm over delays in appointments and employment opportunities.

Many grassroots members of the NDC are growing disillusioned and frustrated over the seeming neglect from their party after working hard to ensure victory in the 2024 elections.

President John Mahama'd appointee urges NDC grassroots to remain patient over appointments.



Many of them have taken to various social media platforms to vent their frustrations, with some even casting slurs on some government appointees.

Addressing these concerns on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Beatrice Annangfio, who doubles as a Board Member of the Bank of Ghana, called for patience.

She said the NDC-led government has a four-year mandate to steer the affairs of the state, assuring the grassroots supporters that there would be opportunities for all of them within that period.

“I keep saying that we have a nation to build – a nation where every citizen will be happy. We also have a party, which serves as a vehicle to help us build that nation and remain in power. It is, therefore, important that the fine balance between the nation and the party is not lost on us. There must be a deliberate and calculated effort to ensure that both the state and the party benefit,” she said in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM.

“Personally, I respond to every text message and answer every call. Sometimes, you meet someone who says, ‘I called you, you didn’t pick up,’ or ‘I sent you a message,’ only to realise they never actually did. As I sit here speaking to you, I have 42 missed calls,” she further explained.

Beatrice bemoans pressure in public service

Ms Annangfio, who is a lawyer by training, said public service comes with a lot of pressure, which sometimes makes it difficult for government appointees to attend to everyone.

The presidential staffer added that the fact some government appointees are not able to answer calls from the grassroots members does not mean they are ignoring them.

Beatrice Annangfio says the NDC will create opportunities for all of its party members.



“If you visit me on an ordinary day in my office, you’ll see people coming in and out constantly. When they leave, they may not call again, but later around 10 p.m., they send text messages, usually just to empathise with me. So I want to plead with my party members to understand that no one is deliberately neglecting them,” she added.

Ms Annangfio reiterated her commitment to the party’s grassroots, recalling her own experiences of being overlooked in the past.

“I will always stand with the grassroots. I know what it feels like when your party is in power and you haven’t been recognised. I’ve been there before. Sometimes even your NPP friends tease you. I remember my TESCON friends like Nana B and others back in our KNUST days. They would laugh at me,” she recounted.

NDC supporters cry over the appointment of Rosemond Obeng, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's former Aide, as a presidential staffer by President John Mahama.



NDC supporters cry over appointment

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Rosemond Obeng, a former aide to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was appointed as a senior presidential staffer under the NDC government.

Her reported appointment has stirred controversy among grassroots NDC supporters, who feel betrayed after campaigning vigorously in 2024.

Many have taken to social media to question the basis of her appointment and demand answers from the party leadership.

