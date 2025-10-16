John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, founder of the United Party (UP), has unveiled his Vision 2040 plan to transform Ghana into an economic powerhouse in Africa

Promising industrialisation, job creation, and sustainable growth, Kyeremanteng aims to build a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation

The UP party, rebranded from the Movement for Change, plans to ensure equal opportunities for all Ghanaians

The founder of the United Party (UP), John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, has outlined an ambitious plan to transform Ghana into an economic powerhouse in Africa under a broader vision dubbed Vision 2040.

Under his Vision 2040 plan, the renowned politician and businessman said he will build a united, peaceful, secure, and prosperous nation capable of driving the continent’s economic growth.

John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, founder of the United Party, promises to transform Ghana into a paradise by 2040. Photo credit: John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten/Facebook.

“By 2040, if the people of Ghana, by the grace of God, give us the mandate, Ghana will become a powerhouse nation,” he said.

“Can you become the economic powerhouse of Africa if you are divided? No. Can you become the economic powerhouse of Africa if there is no peace in your country? No,” he added.

How Kyerematen will make Ghana a paradise

Speaking at the official launch of his newly formed political party, Kyerematen promised to transform Ghana into a paradise.

"If given power, we promise Ghana will become a paradise by 2040," he promised.

He explained that he would achieve this through industrialisation, job creation, and sustainable economic growth, ensuring opportunities for all Ghanaians.

Alan Kyerematen, who served as Minister for Trade and Industry under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, stated that Ghana’s development trajectory has only benefited a select few.

He said the UP intends to break this cycle by ensuring that equal opportunities are created for all citizens.

“What we have been witnessing since independence is that opportunities are open for only a few people. The United Party is going to change that. We wll provide the opportunity for every citizen to realise their full potential," he further stated.

Alan Kyerematen's UP party

The United Party, rebranded from the Movement for Change, received its provisional certificate on Friday, October 3, 2025.

It was modelled after Abrefa Busia’s political tradition, which is a revival of Ghana’s democratic roots.

A former Member of Parliament for Madina on the ticket of the NPP, Boniface Abubakar will serve as the inaugural chairman of the newly formed UP.

With the formation of this new political party, Alan Kyerematen seeks to position himself as a viable option for Ghana's presidency in 2028.

Boniface Abubakar is a seasoned politician who previously served as Minister of State at the office of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change tables a 10-point plan to combat galamsey following the helicopter crash. Photo credit: Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen/Facebook.

Alan Kyerematen's plan to end galamsey

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Alan Kyerematen tabled a 10-point action plan to curb illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

The plan followed a helicopter crash that killed eight key figures, including ministers and politicians.

The party described galamsey as an existential threat to Ghana’s environment and its future.

