John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has launched a new political party ahead of the 2028 elections

The United Party is a rebrand of the Movement for Change, formed after his NPP exit

Former Madina MP Boniface Abubakar was named chairman during the official launch on October 16

John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has launched a new political party barely nine months after contesting in the 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate.

The new party, which was rebranded from the Movement for Change, is known as the United Party (UP).

John Alan Kyeremanten launches United Party from the Movement for Change.

The Movement for Change was initially formed to support Alan Kyerematen's independent presidential bid after cutting ties with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

With the formation of this new political party, Alan Kyerematen seeks to position himself as a viable option for Ghana's presidency in 2028.

During the launch of UP on Thursday, October 16, 2025, Boniface Abubakar, a former Member of Parliament for Madina on the ticket of the NPP, was announced as the inaugural chairman.

Boniface Abubakar is a seasoned politician who previously served as Minister of State at the Office of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to a report by ModernGhana, UP received its provisional certificate on Friday, October 3, 2025.

Speaking to the media shortly after the launch, Boniface Abubakar expressed pride in the formation of the UP party.

He further explained that the party, which is modelled after Abrefa Busia’s political tradition, represents a revival of Ghana’s democratic roots.

"Every political party in the country can trace its roots to the Aborigines Rights Protection Movement through the UGCC, which gave birth to the CPP. The UP, which we are reviving, was produced from the same political heritage," he said.

The UP chairman said they will focus on building a youth-driven political movement to address the myriad of challenges bedevilling the country.

Alan Kyeremanten's political background

Mr Kyerematen was a prominent member of the NPP and served under President Akufo-Addo as the Minister for Trade and Industry between 2017 and 2023.

He held the same portfolio during the NPP's first stint in office during the administration of former President John Agyekum Kufuor between 2001 and 2007.

However, in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential elections, Alan Kyerematen fell out with the leadership of the NPP after losing the flagbearer race to then Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He accused the NPP of manipulating the electoral process to favour Dr Bawumia in the presidential primary held in November 2023.

Consequently, Mr Kyerematen left the party to form the Movement for Change. Prior to taking this action, he had previously left the NPP in 2007 after losing the flagbearer race to t Nana Akufo-Addo.

In the 2024 elections, Alan Kyerematen ran for office as an independent candidate despite forming the Movement for Change.NPP grants amnesty to suspended members.

The founder of the Movement for Change, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, declares his intentions to contest the 2028 presidential election.

Alan Kyerematen declares 2028 bid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Alan Kyerematen confirmed he will contest the 2028 presidential elections under the Movement for Change

He believes his experience, vision, and global network uniquely position him to lead Ghana to prosperity.

Kyerematen left the NPP after accusing the party of favouring Dr Bawumia in the 2024 flagbearership race.



