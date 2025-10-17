African football is in mourning following the death of former Togo international and AshantiGold SC goalkeeper , Nibombe Wake

News of his passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans who fondly recalled his lasting impact on the pitch

Wake is remembered as one of the finest foreign players ever to grace the Ghana Premier League

Former AshantiGold SC goalkeeper and Togo international Nibombe Wake has passed away at the age of 51.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed on Thursday, October 16, 2025. According to Aux Nouvelles, the veteran goalkeeper succumbed after a prolonged illness.

Nibombe Wake passes away at the age of 51 after a long battle with illness. Photo credit: Foot228/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Nibombe Wake: A career that defined a generation

Wake rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s, becoming a household name for both club and country.

He starred for the Togolese national team, the Sparrow Hawks, representing them at the 1998 and 2000 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

His performances earned him widespread respect, particularly for his commanding presence, quick reflexes, and unwavering composure under pressure.

Nibombe Wake is held in high esteem in Ghanaian football folklore after his successful stint with AshantiGold SC. Photo credit: Obuasi Today/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

At club level, Wake’s career peaked with AshantiGold SC, where he became a cult hero among fans.

His consistency and leadership helped the Obuasi-based side reach new heights domestically and on the continental stage.

In 1997, he was named the Ghana Premier League Player of the Year, a rare achievement for a goalkeeper, after an exceptional season that also saw AshantiGold reach the CAF Champions League final, narrowly losing to Raja Casablanca of Morocco, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

Watch highlights of Wake's performance against Raja:

Recounting Wake's final days as fans mourn

In his later years, Wake faced severe health and financial challenges.

In June 2024, a touching video shared on X by former Ghana Football Association communications director Ibrahim Sannie Daara showed the ailing goalkeeper appealing to meet Sir Sam Jonah, the businessman and former AshantiGold president.

“I am not going to ask him for money, but I am sure he will find a way to help me because he is a compassionate man,” Wake said in the emotional plea. “I pray to God to make me see Sir Sam Jonah. He is a good man who truly loves football.”

Watch the video:

Despite his struggles, Wake’s dignity and gratitude never wavered. His passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from football fans, who remember him for his goalkeeping heroics.

Veron Andrews wrote:

“Rest in peace, goalie... Thanks for the good memories.”

Nana Agyemang recalled:

“I remember him for his heroics in CAN 98 against Ghana.”

Kwame Ossei Sarpong eulogised Wake:

"Chale….. proper goalkeeper…. May God grant him peaceful rest."

Henry Asafo-Agyei added:

“He’s the finest import into the local scene. He made Len Clay a fortress. Rest well legend!”

Nibombe's passing comes eight days after the death of former Hearts of Oak star Peter Lamptey.

Goalkeeper dies after penalty save

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a heartbreaking incident in Brazil, where a goalkeeper tragically collapsed and died moments after saving a penalty.

The shocking scene unfolded as he celebrated the crucial stop with his teammates, leaving players and officials in utter disbelief and sorrow.

Source: YEN.com.gh