Eddie Nketiah sparks mixed reactions among Ghanaian fans ahead of the Black Stars' 2026 FIFA World Cup participation

Otto Addo is expected to keep the core of his team for the World Cup qualifiers, with very few changes likely to be made

A veteran Ghanaian sports journalist has backed Otto Addo's call on Eddie Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Black Stars of Ghana are gearing up for what promises to be an electrifying 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, and names that could add extra sparkle to Otto Addo’s attacking force are Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 26-year-old Crystal Palace striker, born in England to Ghanaian parents, remains eligible to play for either England or Ghana at the international level.

Eddie Nketiah remains eligible to represent Ghana at he 2026 World Cup despite his debut for England. Image credit: Michael Banks

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, though Nketiah has represented England across various youth levels and even made his senior debut in a friendly against Australia on 13 October 2023, his international future still hangs in the balance.

He was previously called up by England for their fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland, but didn’t feature competitively, meaning he could still switch allegiance to Ghana. The same circumstance applies to Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

In a past interview, the Nketiah hinted at his openness to representing the Black Stars if approached, revealing that “if Ghana called, I’d be open to it.”

With the Ghana Football Association and Otto Addo keen on strengthening the team’s attack, Nketiah’s inclusion could be a major boost as the team aims to make a deep run in the expanded 48-team tournament in North America.

Eddie Nketiah during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Potential Ghana Line-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

This line-up blends experience, creativity, and youthful energy, with Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus controlling things, and Eddie Nketiah, if he joins, providing pace and precision up front.

To be honest, if Ghana secure Nketiah’s commitment before the tournament, the Black Stars could possess one of the most balanced and dynamic sides heading into the 2026 World Cup.

Now, let us see how the Black Stars could line up at the 2026 FIFA World Cup below.

Between the sticks, Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Asare could be trusted to command the goal area with confidence and composure. His consistency and leadership make him a reliable presence at the back.

In defence, Alidu Seidu and Gideon Mensah are likely to occupy the full-back positions, offering width and speed on both flanks. At the heart of the defence, Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku form a solid central partnership, combining strength, positioning, and tactical awareness.

The midfield could see Real Oviedo's Kwasi Sibo operating as the defensive shield, breaking up play and protecting the back line. Villarreal's Thomas Partey, with his experience and composure, will dictate the tempo from the centre, while Mohammed Kudus provides flair, creativity, and goal threat in the attacking midfield role.

Up front, Antoine Semenyo and skipper Jordan Ayew will bring directness and trickery on the wings, constantly stretching opposition defences. Leading the line as the main striker, Eddie Nketiah could be Ghana’s new weapon, a mobile No. 9 with pace, movement, and an eye for goal.

In the meantime, Eddie Nketiah’s potential inclusion in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has stirred lively debate among fans and pundits. While many supporters are excited about the prospect of the Crystal Palace striker donning the Black Stars jersey, others remain sceptical about his commitment and timing.

Salia backs Otto Addo’s final decision

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, experienced football journalist Alhaji Mahama Salia shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate surrounding Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi’s potential involvement with the Black Stars.

According to Salia, head coach Otto Addo should be given the freedom to make the final call on both players, emphasising that the coach is ultimately accountable to the Ghana Football Association and the nation for the team’s performance.

''At the end of the day, Otto Addo is the one answerable to the authorities. He knows the kind of players who fit his system and what he wants to achieve at the World Cup. We can share our opinions, but the final decision should rest with him.”

Predicted Ghana squad for 2026 World Cup

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh predicted Otto Addo's final 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup after the Ghanaian team secured their finals ticket last Sunday.

The Black Stars defeated Comoros 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium to qualify, with most of the players who featured expected to form part of Addo's World Cup list.

Source: YEN.com.gh