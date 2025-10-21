Minority Leader and MP for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has been named as one of the top loan defaulters at MASLOC

The CEO of the loan services provider, Abigail Mensah, stated that the funds were distributed to beneficiaries in the region

After recovering a fraction of the loan amount, MASLOC is considering legal action and plans to publicly name the defaulters

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, is said to be one of the biggest loan defaulters at the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

According to the Acting Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Abigail Akwambea Elorm Mensah, the minority leader has failed to fulfil his repayment obligations for a GH¢500,000 loan secured for a group in Efutu.

Abigail Akwambea Elorm Mensah, MASLCO CEO, says Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader, owes her agency GH¢500,000.

Speaking on Accra-based Radio Gold, the MASLOC CEO stated that Afenyo-Markin procured the loan during the New Patriotic Party (NPP)-led administration.

"Honourable Afenyo-Markin took about GH¢500,000 for people in his district. On my list, his name is listed, along with another gentleman, probably the leader, I believe he is the former Chairman of the NPP in the Efutu constituency," she said.

"So, I personally spoke to the person and asked him, ‘Your people are not paying back the money. What is happening?’ And he said that, as for him, he was just the agent. Honourable told him to take the money and gave him the list of people to distribute it to. That is what he did. So, in this case, the people may not know that they are supposed to pay it back," she added.

MASLOC threatens legal action against loan defaulters

Elorm Mensah mentioned that this case was part of a larger issue facing MASLOC, with total loan defaults exceeding GH¢430 million.

After recovering only about GH¢8 million since February, the CEO emphasised the need for stricter measures to recover funds and address persistent loan defaults.

She warned defaulters, including politically exposed persons, to settle their debts by a specified deadline.

The MASLOC CEO also disclosed that some cases have been escalated for further legal action to recover the debts and added that they planned to publish the names of defaulters in newspapers, on the radio, and on television to encourage repayment.

Reactions to MASLOC CEO's claims about Afenyo-Markin

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the claims made by the MASLOC CEO. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few reactions below:

@papaniimensah said:

"Whilst pursuing those who owe MASLOC, don't forget Sedinam Tamakloe who is still on the run. Her extradition processes should have begun by now..."

@ryan_bizzle21 also said:

"Why are you complaining? Go after the defaulters, for goodness sake you are the CEO."

@Selikem_Bryt commented:

"If you have written to Speaker concerning the matter, you wait for Afenyo's response first. You don't rush to the media with this information. Totally unnecessary."

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, recounts his humble beginnings as he pays the school fees of 33 UG students.

Afenyo-Markin supports 33 university students

YEN.com.gh also reported that Alexander Afenyo-Markin paid GH¢105,000 for 33 University of Ghana students from the Volta Regional Association.

The MP shared his personal struggles, urging the students he had sponsored to seize the opportunity to change their future and their families' lives.

Afenyo-Markin also recounted how financial support and rejection had shaped his journey, motivating the students to stay both focused and grateful.

