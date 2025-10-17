NPP Threatens Legal Action Over Alan Kyerematen's United Party

The opposition NPP is considering legal action to prevent Alan Kyerematen from using the name "United Party" for his newly formed political group

Dr Tia Mahama Kabiru, MP for Walewale, stated that the name could harm the NPP's brand

Kyerematen, a former NPP member, launched the United Party on October 16, 2025, as an offshoot of his Movement for Change

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is considering legal action to prevent John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen from using the name "United Party" for his newly formed political outfit.

This was hinted at by Dr Tia Mahama Kabiru, the Member of Parliament for Walewale.

Speaking to GHone TV on Thursday, October 16, 2025, the MP, who previously served as an economic advisor in the office of the former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, stated that the party believes the name could be misleading and potentially damaging to the NPP's brand.

"NPP is considering legal action to stop Alan Kyerematen from using United Party as the name for his new party," he said.

Dr Kabiru made these remarks while reacting to the news of the formation of a new political party by Alan Kyerematen.

Alan Kyerematen forms United Party

Alan Kyerematen, a former prominent member of the NPP, launched the United Party on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

The new party, which received its provisional certificate on Friday, October 3, 2025, is an offshoot of Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change.

Speaking at the official launch, the renowned politician cited his desire to create a new political force that would bring about transformation and unity in Ghana.

Boniface Abubakar, a former Member of Parliament for Madina on the NPP ticket, was announced as the inaugural chairman.

Abubakar is a seasoned politician who previously served as Minister of State in the office of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Why NPP is against Alan's use of UP

The UP party is modelled after Abrefa Busia’s political tradition, who is one of the founding members of the NPP.

The NPP, founded on July 28, 1992, traces its roots back to the Danquah-Busia-Dombo political tradition.

Following Ghana's independence in 1957, various opposition parties merged to form the United Party, a key predecessor to the modern-day NPP.

This history informs the threat by Dr Kabiru to sue Alan Kyerematen, as his use of the name United Party is considered by many within the NPP to be an attack on its political tradition.

Reactions to NPP's legal threat against Alan

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the NPP's threat to sue Alan Kyerematen for rebranding his Movement for Change into the United Party.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@fashionable_danny_perry said:

"Broken party n someone has formed a United party …what’s your problem? Or did he derive the name from NPP?"

@edemkristoli also said:

"Interesting days ahead 😂."

Kyerematen promises to transform Ghana into paradise

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Alan Kyeremanten, founder of the United Party (UP), has unveiled his Vision 2040 plan to transform Ghana into an economic powerhouse in Africa.

Promising industrialisation, job creation, and sustainable growth, Kyerematen aims to build a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation.

The UP party, rebranded from the Movement for Change, plans to ensure equal opportunities for all Ghanaians.

