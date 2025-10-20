Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announced her bid to contest for NPP's General Secretary position in a Facebook post on October 20, 2025

Former Minister for Communications and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has announced her intention to contest for the position of General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a Facebook post declaring her bid on Monday, October 20, 2025, Owusu-Ekuful called on NPP supporters to join her in her bid to take on the important position within the party.

She stated that although the NPP is currently in a bad state due to the humiliating defeat it suffered in the 2024 election, there is still hope for the party to redeem its image and reclaim power in 2028.

"A lot of water has passed under the bridge since our stormy face-off with ourselves and our base... We came out bruised, our individual and collective egos battered. We lie not in a good place. However, as our great tradition has demonstrated over the years, influenced by the then burgeoning spirit of resilience and purpose that heralded our birth in Saltpond, we will thrive," she wrote.

"Scathed, we refuse to be burnt, and in the unlikely circumstance that we set ourselves in a blazing inferno, enduring the ultimate sacrifice for the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom), we will rise. It will shape us, mould us, and like the Phoenix, we will rise and be ready. Our situation is but a necessary phase of self-introspection and diagnosis towards our journey of reorganisation."

Owuso-Ekuful promises to restore hope in NPP

The former minister and lawmaker further emphasised the need for unity, promising to restore hope and confidence among the party base.

"Across the country and the diaspora, the NPP family comes together as one big family, bound together in unison by the cohesive purpose hinged on an innate desire to recapture power and do better for ourselves and for mother Ghana. This remains the ultimate resolve of the party. This remains the ultimate resolve of Ghanaians. It remains the ultimate resolve of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful," she further stated.

"On this day of my birth, Patriots, I come before you, the fighter you have always known. Nurtured, proven, and prepared, over the years, to join you on this collective journey to rescue our beloved country from this clueless, insensitive, and glaringly incompetent government. I come to you in all humility, to ask you, dear patriots, to join me on this rescue mission as your next General Secretary."

Owusu-Ekuful further promised to work hard to boot out the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), whom she described as an 'accident-of-a-government.'

"December 2028 is soon upon us, and by that time, the good people of Ghana and all of us, as it is today, will remain in dire need of change. That is why we need to reshape, reorganise, and put ourselves in a good place to effectively represent the desired change and restore the belief of Ghanaians in us as the institutors of growth and development," she added.

