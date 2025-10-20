Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah has accused former President Akufo-Addo and the NPP of breaking promises

The preacher claimed during a sermon that the NPP failed to honour their word despite his prayers and sacrifices for their victory

He praised President John Mahama and the NDC for keeping their promises and called on Ghanaians to pray for the current President

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has slammed former President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for allegedly deceiving him.

While delivering a sermon in his church on Sunday, October 19, 2025, Apostle Owusu-Bempah claimed that the former President and the NPP broke their promises.

Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah slams former President Akufo-Addo and the NPP for deceiving him. Photo credit: Rev Issac Owusu-Bempah & Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to the renowned preacher, the NPP promised to do certain things for him if he helped them win the 2016 elections.

"Some time ago, we worked for nothing. We worked in vain. We fasted and prayed for nothing. They reneged on all the promises they made to us. Because of this, we had to go home. We needed to put them in a cage, some were pushed into the forest," he said.

"You made a promise to me and failed to keep it. I fulfilled my side of the deal but you reneged on yours, then the God of David will punish. When you labour, you must enjoy its fruits. Some people deceived us in the past. This time around, we are not going to suffer for nothing," he added.

Before the 2024 election, Rev Owusu-Bempah was one of many Ghanaian pastors who prayed for President John Mahama and prophesied victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Touching on his relationship with the NDC after helping them to win the elections, the popular Ghanaian preacher said they had kept their promises to him.

"These people [the current government] are wise. They honour their promises. They are not like the others I know, who even lock you up in addition," he further stated.

Owusu-Bempah declares prayer support for Mahama

Meanwhile, Rev Owusu-Bempah has made a passionate appeal to members of his congregation and to Ghanaians in general regarding President John Mahama.

This appeal was made while the revered man of God was preaching to members of his church over the weekend.

Apostle Owusu-Bempah remarked that his recent discussions with John Mahama made it clear that the President has good intentions for the country.

Because of this, the pastor prayed to God to grant John Mahama a long life and called on his congregants to make it a point to pray for the President whenever they give thanks.

“From today onward, I am declaring prayers from this auditorium. Every member of this church, when you go before the Lord, remember the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama. Pray for him for God’s mighty protection, and may God enable him to live long,” he told his congregants.

Bishop Johnson Adu-Boahen calls out Apostle Owusu-Bempah over his prophecy about the NPP flagbearer race between Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong. Image credit: DrMahamuduBawumia, KennedyAgyapong

Source: Facebook

Bishop Johnson calls out Owusu-Bempah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Johnson Adu-Boahen reacted to Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah's prophecy about the 2026 NPP presidential primaries.

The Ghanaian prophet also called out his colleague over some past remarks he had made about political matters in the country.

Bishop Johnson Adu-Boahen's remarks about Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah's prophecy triggered mixed reactions.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh