Former Nation Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) CEO Abdul-Wahab Hanan stirred controversy after a resurfaced video showed him celebrating his birthday aboard a flight

The video went viral shortly after Attorney-General Dr Dominic Ayine accused Hanan and his wife of acquiring multiple luxury properties through clandestine means

In a Facebook statement, Abdul-Wahab Hanan denied the allegations and stated his willingness to take legal action to clear his name

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Buffer Stock Company, Abdul-Wahab Hanan, has caused a stir on social media after a video of him throwing a birthday party on a flight resurfaced.

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) government official grabbed headlines on October 22, 2025, after a list of properties he allegedly acquired with his wife, Faiza, while in office, surfaced online.

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, shared the eyebrow-raising list that sparked massive online conversations about corruption in Ghana’s public sector.

Speaking at a press conference, the government’s chief law enforcement officer listed properties including:

Five-bedroom house at Chain Homes: valued at US$1,625,000

Three-bedroom house at Cantonments: valued at US$600,000

Plots of land at Airport Development Area: valued at US$750,000

17-bedroom boutique hotel at Gumani, Tamale: valued at US$250,000

Four-bedroom bungalow at Dzorwulu, Accra: valued at GH₵4,142,451

32-acre government land: valued at GH₵307,200.

Abdul-Wahab Hanan allegedly funded the purchases with money linked to NAFCO operations between 2018 and 2024, and was also accused of engaging in money laundering activities.

Abdul-Wahab Hanan’s lavish airplane party resurfaces

Amid the controversy over his alleged corrupt practices, a video purporting to show Abdul-Wahab Hanan’s past lavish lifestyle has surfaced on social media.

The video showed the former Buffer Stock CEO in the company of other NPP bigwigs including former National Chairman, Freddy Blay and former General Secretary, John Boadu.

They were heard celebrating him as he turned a year older, with one person saying that it was an ‘NPP’ party.

Abdul-Wahab denies corruption allegations

Following the allegations laid out by the Attorney General, Abdul-Wahab Hanan responded in a Facebook post.

He stated that he was innocent and was prepared to defend himself legally.

"My attention has been drawn to recent statements made by the Honourable Attorney General during a press engagement, in which my name was mentioned in connection with allegations of corruption. I wish to state, respectfully, that these claims are untrue and do not reflect the facts of the matter. I have no involvement in the issues being referred to, and I find the comments deeply unfortunate," he wrote.

He added: "I have asked my legal representatives to review the situation and to advise on the appropriate steps to protect my reputation. I look forward to the opportunity to present my side and to have my day in court, where I am confident that the truth will be made clear."

