Gifty Oware-Mensah, former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), has been placed on a stop list at all exit points in the country.

This is part of the conditions surrounding a GH¢10 million bail granted her by the High Court.

Gifty Oware-Mensah is now on a stop list at all exit points in the country.

Starr News reported that she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Oware-Mensah was granted the bail on Wednesday, October 22. In addition to the GH¢10 million bail sum, she is to produce three sureties, two of whom are to be justified with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

Justice Audrey Kocuvi-Tay, the presiding judge, said the sureties should place copies of their passports and Ghana Cards with the Registry of the Court.

The court also directed that the accused person should surrender all her travel passports to the court, while also placing her on a stop list at all entry points.

The court ordered that she should report to the case investigator on the first and third Tuesdays every month, while the investigator is to file a scheduled report to the court on the last working day of every month.

The prosecution has been directed to file its disclosures on or before November 19, and the case has been adjourned to November 25 for a Case Management Conference.

Appearing in court on Wednesday, October 22, with a bandage wrapped around her left wrist, wearing a multicoloured shirt and a black scarf, she denied all five counts of charges.

She pleaded not guilty to a count of stealing, two counts of willfully causing financial loss to the republic, a count each of using public office for profit, and money laundering.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, who represented the prosecution, said the total amount lost is GH¢38,458,248.87 to the Republic.

