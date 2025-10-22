Former NAFCO CEO Abdul-Wahab Hanan has denied corruption allegations levelled against him by Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine

Dr Ayine claimed the ex-CEO and his wife acquired luxury properties linked to NAFCO funds between 2018 and 2024

Hanan says the claims are untrue and has directed his legal team to explore options to defend his reputation in court

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba, has categorically denied allegations of corruption made against him by the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine.

Dr Ayine, at a press conference on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, released a list of properties allegedly acquired by the former NAFCO boss and his wife, Faiza.

Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba, the former CEO of National Food Buffer Stock Company, denies corruption allegations made against him by the Attorney General. Dr Dominic Ayine.

The properties, according to the Attorney General, included luxury homes and land, allegedly funded by money linked to NAFCO operations between 2018 and 2024.

The Attorney General also disclosed that Abdul-Wahab Hanan was allegedly involved in some money laundering transfers.

Through Sawtina Enterprise, the former NAFCO CEO allegedly made several transfers to entities linked to himself and other companies.

Abdul-Wahab Hanan says he's innocent

However, responding to this in a Facebook post shortly after the Attorney General's press conference, Abdul-Wahab Hanan described the claims against him as "untrue" and "deeply unfortunate".

He stated that he has no involvement in the issues being referred to by Dr Ayine.

Abdul-Wahab Hanan expressed confidence in his innocence, adding that he will be vindicated in court.

"My attention has been drawn to recent statements made by the Honourable Attorney General during a press engagement, in which my name was mentioned in connection with allegations of corruption. I wish to state, respectfully, that these claims are untrue and do not reflect the facts of the matter. I have no involvement in the issues being referred to, and I find the comments deeply unfortunate," he wrote.

Read the Facebook post below:

Abdul-Wahab Hanan threatens legal action against AG

The former NAFCO CEO further disclosed that he had instructed his legal representatives to review the situation and advise on the appropriate steps to protect his reputation.

"I have asked my legal representatives to review the situation and to advise on the appropriate steps to protect my reputation. I look forward to the opportunity to present my side and to have my day in court, where I am confident that the truth will be made clear," he further stated.

"I remain fully committed to the principles of honesty, transparency, and integrity that have guided my work throughout my career," he added.

Former NSA, Deputy Executive Director, Gifty Oware-Mensah, secures GH₵10m bail with three sureties in the ongoing NSS ghost names scandal trial.

