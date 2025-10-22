Dr Dominic Ayine has released a list of properties allegedly acquired by ex-NAFCO boss Wahab Abdul-Hannan and his wife

The properties, including luxury homes and land, were allegedly funded by money linked to NAFCO operations between 2018 and 2024

Legal action is underway to recover the assets and prosecute those involved in the financial scandal

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has released a list of properties purportedly acquired by the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Alhaji Wahab Abdul-Hannan Aludiba, and his wife, Faiza.

The properties were reportedly acquired between 2018 and 2024 through illicit financial activities linked to the operations of NAFCO.

Properties acquired by Abdul-Hannan and Faiza

Properties allegedly acquired by Abdul-Hannan and Faiza, as identified by the Attorney-General, include the following:

Five-bedroom house at Chain Homes: valued at US$1,625,000

Three-bedroom house at Cantonments: valued at US$600,000

Plots of land at Airport Development Area: valued at US$750,000

17-bedroom boutique hotel at Gumani, Tamale: valued at US$250,000

Four-bedroom bungalow at Dzorwulu, Accra: valued at GHS4,142,451

0.32-acre government land: valued at GHS307,200

Aside from these, the Attorney-General also released a list of other properties reportedly linked to Abdul-Hannan Wahab.

The said properties are:

A filling station under construction along the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway

A property at Labone built on state land

A property at Airport Hills, east of Kotoka International Airport

Addressing the media during a press conference on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, Dr Ayine further alleged that investigations traced the funding sources for the properties to illicit financial activities linked to NAFCO's operations during Abdul-Hannan Wahab's tenure.

Attorney-General said he will charge the former Buffer Stock Company Limited CEO and three others with various offenses on Friday,October 24, 2025.

Other allegations against the former NAFCO CEO

According to the Attorney-General, between 2017 and 2024, Hanan Abdul-Wahab, in concert with Richard Sam-Asante and Bismark Owusu Bokaye, orchestrated the transfer of GHS78,269,084.04 from the bank accounts of the Buffer Stock Company to a private company linked to Hanan Abdul-Wahab, his wife, and staff of Buffer Stock Company at Republic Bank and Ecobank.

Abdul-Hannan Wahab is also at the centre of allegations involving money laundering transfers.

The former NAFCO CEO, through Sawtina Enterprise, made several transfers to entities linked to himself and other companies.

These transfers, according to the Attorney-General, border on acts of money laundering.

Below are the alleged transfers made by Abdul-Hannan Through Sawtina Enterprise

Transfer to Hanan Abdul-Wahab: GHS16,179,137.25

Transfer to Alqarni Enterprise: GHS23,913,964.90

Transfer to Fa-Hausa Ventures: GHS500,000.00

Transfer to Chain Homes Ghana Ltd: GHS550,000.00

Abdul-Hannan Wahab and his wife were arrested in June 2025 amid allegations of financial impropriety, including tax evasion, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state.

They were later granted bail of GHS50 million and GHS30 million respectively.

NPP MPs protest over NAFCO CEO's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament and the NPP planned a protest march to EOCO on July 7, 2025.

They demanded the release of former NAFCO CEO Abdul-Wahab Hanan over what they termed as the government's failure to build a solid case against him.

Hanan was detained by EOCO for over a week despite reportedly meeting bail terms.

