Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is said to be leading the NPP flagbearer race ahead of the January 2026 vote

A new poll showed that 72 per cent of voters from the 2023 primary still support him over Kennedy Agyapong

Bawumia’s stronghold in the Ashanti Region and support from disgruntled NPP voters could secure his 2028 presidential bid

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is said to be leading the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A September 2025 poll conducted by Global Info Analytics indicates that Dr Bawumia, who was the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, is holding a commanding national advantage over his contenders in the race.

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is in a comfortable lead in the NPP flagbearer race. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The data released by Global Info Analytics shows that 72 per cent of voters who supported the former Vice President in the 2023 primary still prefer him to his closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, who was preferred by 20 per cent of the voters in the previous election.

According to the poll, Dr Bawumia's stronghold is the Ashanti Region, with 72 per cent of voters in the last presidential primary standing firm with him in the forthcoming flagbearer race, while Kennedy Agyapong garners a paltry 20 per cent voter retention support.

This means that the former Vice President is likely to be retained as the NPP presidential candidate in the 2028 election. If this happens, it will deal a blow to Kennedy Agyapong, who lost to Bawumia in the last primary.

The Global Info Analytics poll also showed that 63 per cent of disgruntled NPP supporters in the Ashanti Region who voted for the National Democratic Congress's John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 election believe that Dr Bawumia is the best candidate to lead the NPP in 2028.

NPP to elect flagbearer in 2026

The flagbearer race, scheduled for January 31, 2026, will be fiercely contested by Kennedy Agyapong, a former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Bryan Acheampong, former agric minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, former education minister, and a former general secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

On Friday, October 10, the Election Committee of the NPP held a balloting for the five presidential aspirants.

Below is how the aspirants will be placed on the presidential ballot based on the numbers they picked:

Kennedy Agyapong Dr Bryan Acheampong Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

The five aspirants have intensified their campaigns, crisscrossing the country to canvass for votes from NPP delegates as the flagbearer race draws nearer.

An opinion poll shows Kennedy Agyapong leads Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP flagbearer race. Photo credit: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong & Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Kennedy tipped to win NPP flagbearer race

YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong emerged as the frontrunner in the NPP flagbearer race with 44.11% of the votes.

The poll showed Agyapong leading in nine out of 16 regions, with both candidates urged to intensify their campaigns.

Many Ghanaians on social media reacted to the new poll regarding the race for flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

The poll conducted by a team of academics puts Dr Bawumia in second place, securing between 32.21% and 39.51% of delegate support.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh