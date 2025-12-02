Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh - Dompreh has declared support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP’s 2026 flagbearer race

Annoh-Dompreh said he believes Bawumia can stage a political comeback, as former President John Mahama did after losing power

Bawumia has intensified his campaign ahead of the NPP presidential primary on January 31, 2026, where he will face strong opposition

The Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has thrown his weight behind former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the forthcoming flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to NPP delegates at a campaign event in the Eastern Region, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri said he believed Dr Bawumia could return to power just as President John Mahama did after spending eight years in opposition.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Minority Chief Whip, says Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will return to power just like President John Mahama has done.

According to him, President Mahama's political comeback has set a precedent which could be emulated by the former Vice President.

"If the so-called 'dead goat' could return and become president, and if Mahama could lose power and come back to lead again, then I believe former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia can also return and become president," he said.

Bawumia intensifies campaign to lead NPP

Dr Bawumia contested the 2024 presidential election on the ticket of the NPP but lost to the NDC's John Dramani Mahama.

The former Vice President has filed his nomination to contest in the party's upcoming flagbearer race slated for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

As the date for the presidential primary approaches, he has intensified his campaign, crisscrossing the country in a bid to get re-elected as the NPP’s candidate for the 2028 elections.

Mahamudu Bawumia: NPP flagbearer race heats up

The NPP flagbearer race is expected to be competitive, with the former Vice President facing strong opposition from the six-term MP for Assin Central and businessman, Kennedy Agyapong.

The duo faced off in the November 2023 presidential primary, where Dr Bawumia emerged victorious with over 60 per cent of the votes.

Below are all the aspirants in the NPP flagbearer race in order of their position on the ballot, ahead of the primary next year.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - former MP for Assin Central Dr Bryan Acheampong - MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Food and Agriculture Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - former Vice President Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum - MP for Bosomtwe and former Minister for Education Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong - former General Secretary of the NPP

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says the NDC is campaigning for his opponents because they are scared of him.

Bawumia claims NDC is afraid of him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had accused the ruling NDC of secretly campaigning for some of his opponents in the NPP's forthcoming flagbearer race.

Speaking to party delegates in the Oti Region, the former Vice President claimed the ruling party was doing that to ensure he did not become the flagbearer because they are scared.

He believed his 2016 campaign attacks on the NDC and John Mahama were the reason for their continued hostility toward him, expressing confidence in winning the flagbearer race.

