New Poll Shows Kennedy Agyapong Leading Bawumia in NPP Flagbearer Race

Kennedy Agyapong has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner in the NPP flagbearer race with 44.11% of the votes

The poll showed Agyapong leading in nine out of 16 regions, with both candidates urged to intensify their campaigns

Many Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the new poll regarding the race for flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party

Kennedy Agyapong has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner in the NPP flagbearer race with 44.11% of the votes

A former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner in the NPP flagbearer race with 44.11% of the votes.

According to a recent poll conducted by a team of academics, politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong is leading the race with 44.11% of the votes, surpassing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who secured 39.51%.

A new poll shows Kennedy Agyapong leads Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP flagbearer race. Photo credit: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong & Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

This represents a net gain of 9.69 percentage points, with the former MP showing strength in the southern part of Ghana, comprising regions like Greater Accra, Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Eastern, Central, and Western Regions.

Dr Bawumia, the immediate past Vice President of Ghana, is reported to remain in second place, securing between 32.21% and 39.51% of delegate support.

The NPP's presidential candidate in the 2024 elections also has a strong presence in the northern regions, including North East, Northern, Savannah, Upper East, and Upper West.

This means that Agyapong leads in nine out of 16 regions under conservative assumptions and 11 out of 16 under optimistic assumptions, according to the poll.

The lead researcher of the poll, Dr Evans Duah, emphasised that both Agyapong and Dr Bawumia must intensify their constituency campaigns to clinch victory, as the contest remains fluid.

How NPP presidential aspirants performed in poll

For the former Minister for Food and Agriculture and MP for Abetifi, Dr Bryan Acheampong, the poll showed that his numbers have dipped, with support levels between 6.28% and 8.27%.

His strength is mainly concentrated in the Eastern Region.

The former Minister for Education and MP for Bosomtwi, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former General Secretary of the NPP, Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, garnered marginal gains.

Watch the video about the latest polling data below:

Poll on NPP flagbearer race sparks reactions

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the poll on the forthcoming NPP flagbearer race.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:



@Isaac Adongo Afoke said:

"I had a dream yesterday about this, that Hon ken won the race."

@Jabir Gbambegu also said:

"Mussa Dankwah has proven to be credible in the last couple of polls he did, so if his polls consistently do not favour your candidate in an election, IT IS FINISHED for your candidate."

@Eric Asare Nkansah commented

"Who cares about Npp, the cedi is going strong. At least bank of Ghana says it’s value is 9.8 -10 !"

Kennedy Agyapong picks number one on the NPP's presidential primary ballot as he prepares to face Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Photo credit: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Kennedy Agyapong picks number one ballot

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kennedy Agyapong picked the number one spot on the NPP presidential primary ballot ahead of the 2026 elections.

The selection was announced by his campaign spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng, after the balloting was conducted by the party’s elections committee.

Five aspirants, including past Vice President Dr Bawumia, Dr Bryan Acheampong, and Yaw Adutwum, will contest in the flagbearer race next January.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh