A social media tracking poll by Global InfoAnalytics shows a significant shift in the NDC flagbearer race, with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson making a dramatic leap

Forson’s rise is attributed to his strong performance as Finance Minister, while Iddrisu continues to gain support as Minister for Education

Despite their popularity, both candidates have yet to officially declare their intention to run for president in 2028

A recent social media tracking poll by Global InfoAnalytics, headed by Mussa Dankwah, has shown a significant shift in the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer race.

According to the poll, which was conducted between September and December 2025, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the current Finance Minister, made a dramatic leap.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Haruna Iddrisu goes neck-to-neck in a latest poll on the NDC flagbearer race. Photo credit: Dr Cassiel Ato Forson & Haruna Iddrisu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He rose from 13% in September to 28% in December, tying with Haruna Iddrisu, the current Minister for Education, who rose from 27% to 28% in the same period.

Both Dr. Ato Forson and Haruna Iddrisu are Members of Parliament, representing the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam constituency in the Central Region and Tamale South in the Northern Region, respectively.

Haruna Iddrisu served as the Minority Leader from 2017 until 2024 when he was replaced by Dr. Ato Forson in a strategic move by the NDC leadership to consolidate political gains in the Central Region.

Dr. Forson’s growing popularity within the NDC and among the general Ghanaian population is largely due to his performance as Finance Minister.

Since January 2025, Ghana’s economy has seen steady progress under Dr. Forson, with a single-digit inflation rate and the rapid appreciation of the Cedi, among other achievements.

Although Dr. Forson and Haruna Iddrisu seem to be the favorites of NDC voters searching for a new flagbearer after President John Mahama, neither has officially declared or hinted at an intention to run as presidential candidates in 2028.

Read the post below:

Other NDC aspirants' performance in the poll

The Global InfoAnalytics poll indicates that the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, trails closely in third place with 24%.

Meanwhile, the Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, came fourth, garnering 7% in December compared to zero percent in September.

Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff, placed fifth with 4%, a decline of 10% from 14% in September, while Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, also came in fifth, recording 4% in December, down from 7% in September.

Meanwhile, Joshua Alabi, the 2020 and 2024 Campaign Manager for then-candidate John Mahama, ranked sixth along with other hopefuls in the NDC flagbearer race, with 4%, a decline from 7% in September 2025.

Eric Opoku, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, ranked seventh, declining to 2% from the 11% recorded in September.

Other scenarios in the poll

In a scenario where Vice President Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang and Haruna Iddrisu do not contest, Ato Forson takes the lead with 40% support, followed by Johnson Asiedu Nketia with 32%, according to the polls.

Other contenders include Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (10%), Julius Debrah (9%), Joshua Alabi (6%), and Hon. Eric Opoku (3%).

Analysis of the Global InfoAnalytics data shows that 34% of the combined share of Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang and Haruna Iddrisu's 35% support went to Ato Forson, while General Asiedu Nketia secured 24%.

Ablakwa ranks third with 16%, followed by Debrah (13%), Alabi (9%), and Opoku (4%).

Prophet Roja names Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Dr Kwabena Duffuor as frontrunners for the NDC's 2028 election primaries. Image credit: @hon_asiedu_nketia, Augustus.boahen/TikTok, @drkwabenaduffuor

Source: Instagram

Prophecy on NDC flagbearer race

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet De-Lighter Roja prophesied about the NDC's flagbearer elections geared at choosing a successor to President Mahama.

In a video interview, he stated that Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Kwabena Duffour would be the frontrunners for the race.

Prophet Roja gained fame in Ghana after sharing a doom prophecy about the late defence minister, Edward Omane Boamah.

Source: YEN.com.gh